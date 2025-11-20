403
Pakistan praises Turkey partnership for boosting defense industry
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s expanding defense collaboration with Türkiye has become a leading example of successful technology transfer in the region, according to the country’s navy chief, Admiral Naveed Ashraf. He said the partnership has already “significantly strengthened” Pakistan’s domestic industrial capabilities.
In an interview with Anadolu, Ashraf emphasized that joint efforts in naval shipbuilding demonstrate how shared goals of self-reliance can translate into tangible industrial achievements. Central to this success is the MILGEM-class corvette program, one of Pakistan’s largest defense projects involving a foreign partner.
Under a 2018 agreement with Türkiye’s ASFAT, Pakistan acquired four MILGEM corvettes: two constructed in Türkiye and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. The arrangement was specifically designed to transfer design, engineering, and project management expertise to Pakistan, a process Ashraf described as a “living example of this cooperation.”
He called the initiative a “hallmark of Pakistan-Türkiye defense collaboration and technology sharing,” noting that it “paves the way for future self-reliance in naval shipbuilding.” Building on this foundation, Islamabad and Ankara are exploring joint development in areas like unmanned maritime systems, underwater technologies, and advanced sensors.
Ashraf stressed that the collaboration extends beyond technical aspects to strategic cooperation. With regional maritime security increasingly vital, he said Türkiye’s presence complements Pakistan’s vision of a secure maritime environment that supports economic growth. Both navies, he added, share objectives related to regional stability, maritime connectivity, and cooperative security, strengthened through regular engagement.
Highlighting Pakistan’s role in safeguarding the maritime domain connected with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Ashraf also pointed to efforts to revitalize the country’s blue economy. Speaking about the recent Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) in Karachi, he said the event aimed to “rejuvenate” maritime economic activity and showcase Pakistan’s broader maritime potential.
Beyond shipbuilding, Ashraf noted that Pakistan is integrating emerging domains such as cyber resilience and information dominance into training, doctrine, and joint exercises.
“Collaboration with friendly navies like Türkiye helps both sides build skills in network-centric warfare, electronic warfare operations and modern concepts, ensuring preparedness against evolving threats,” he said.
