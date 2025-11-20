TEN, Ltd. Reports Profits For The Nine Months And Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 And Declares Common Share Dividend Of $1
|#
|Name
|Type
|Delivery (exp)
|Status
|Employment
|CONVENTIONAL TANKERS
|1
|Dr Irene Tsakos
|Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted
|Q2 2025
|DELIVERED
|Yes
|2
|Silia T
|Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted
|Q4 2025
|DELIVERED
|Yes
|3
|Delos T
|MR – Scrubber Fitted
|Q1 2026
|Under Construction
|TBA
|4
|Dilon
|MR – Scrubber Fitted
|Q1 2026
|Under Construction
|TBA
|5
|TBN
|Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
|Q2 2027
|Under Construction
|TBA
|6
|TBN
|Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
|Q3 2027
|Under Construction
|TBA
|7
|TBN
|Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
|Q4 2027
|Under Construction
|TBA
|8
|TBN
|VLCC - Scrubber Fitted
|Q4 2027
|Under Construction
|TBA
|9
|TBN
|VLCC - Scrubber Fitted
|Q1 2028
|Under Construction
|TBA
|10
|TBN
|VLCC – Scrubber Fitted
|Q2 2028
|Under Construction
|TBA
|11
|TBN
|Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
|Q3 2028
|Under Construction
|TBA
|12
|TBN
|Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
|Q3 2028
|Under Construction
|TBA
|SHUTTLE TANKERS
|13
|Athens 04
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q2 2025
|DELIVERED
|Yes
|14
|Paris 24
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q3 2025
|DELIVERED
|Yes
|15
|Anfield
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q3 2026
|Under Construction
|Yes
|16
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q3 2027
|Under Construction
|Yes
|17
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q4 2027
|Under Construction
|Yes
|18
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q1 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|19
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q2 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|20
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q3 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|21
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q3 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|22
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q4 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|23
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q4 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
|24
|TBN
|DP2 Shuttle Tanker
|Q4 2028
|Under Construction
|Yes
ABOUT TEN LTD.
Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including ten DP2 shuttle tankers, three VLCCs, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers totaling approx. 11 million dwt.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Conference Call Details:
As announced previously, today, Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release.
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201- 689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote“Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13757066.
Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers. Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.
Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:
There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
For further information, please contact:
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
President & COO
+30210 94 07 710
...
Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
...
|TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data
|(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30 (unaudited)
|September 30 (unaudited)
|STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Voyage revenues
|$
|186,228
|$
|200,158
|$
|576,588
|$
|615,801
|Voyage expenses
|27,385
|35,059
|95,365
|118,482
|Charter hire expense
|3,382
|3,503
|9,985
|14,611
|Vessel operating expenses
|52,269
|49,088
|154,578
|147,416
|Depreciation and amortization
|42,417
|41,335
|125,637
|118,356
|General and administrative expenses
|9,220
|14,222
|32,363
|29,453
|Gain on sale of vessels
|(8,902
|)
|-
|(12,456
|)
|(48,662
|)
|Total expenses
|125,771
|143,207
|405,472
|379,656
|Operating income
|60,457
|56,951
|171,116
|236,145
|Interest and finance costs, net
|(23,710
|)
|(32,209
|)
|(72,690
|)
|(87,407
|)
|Interest income
|2,127
|3,217
|7,665
|11,152
|Other, net
|(3
|)
|46
|(24
|)
|120
|Total other expenses, net
|(21,586
|)
|(28,946
|)
|(65,049
|)
|(76,135
|)
|Net income
|38,871
|28,005
|106,067
|160,010
|Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|(530
|)
|(1,465
|)
|(3,178
|)
|(3,051
|)
|Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|$
|38,341
|$
|26,540
|$
|102,889
|$
|156,959
|Effect of preferred dividends
|(6,750
|)
|(6,750
|)
|(20,250
|)
|(20,250
|)
|Undistributed income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock
|(326
|)
|-
|(887
|)
|(481
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|$
|31,265
|$
|19,790
|$
|81,752
|$
|136,228
|Earnings per share, basic and diluted attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited common stockholders
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.75
|$
|4.62
|Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
|29,816,603
|29,505,603
|29,713,506
|29,505,603
|BALANCE SHEET DATA
|September 30
|December 31
| 2025
| 2024
|Cash
|264,324
|348,312
|Other assets
|178,436
|192,035
|Vessels, net
|3,101,486
|2,919,783
|Advances for vessels under construction
|355,764
|246,392
|Total assets
|$
|3,900,010
|$
|3,706,522
|Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs
|1,905,133
|1,747,094
|Other liabilities
|154,932
|192,231
|Stockholders' equity
|1,839,945
|1,767,197
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,900,010
|$
|3,706,522
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
|September 30
|September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|85,460
|$
|59,657
|$
|201,404
|$
|219,879
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(166,973
|)
|$
|(66,349
|)
|$
|(403,097
|)
|$
|(422,861
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|58,617
|$
|(29,328
|)
|$
|117,705
|$
|172,189
|TCE per ship per day
|$
|30,601
|$
|32,539
|$
|30,703
|$
|33,390
|Operating expenses per ship per day
|$
|9,904
|$
|9,188
|$
|9,797
|$
|9,306
|Vessel overhead costs per ship per day
|$
|1,636
|$
|2,493
|$
|1,921
|$
|1,741
|11,540
|11,681
|11,718
|11,047
|FLEET DATA
|Average number of vessels during period
|61.2
|62.0
|61.7
|61.8
|Number of vessels at end of period
|61.0
|62.0
|61.0
|62.0
|Average age of fleet at end of period
|Years
|10.1
|10.0
|10.1
|10.0
|Dwt at end of period (in thousands)
|7,591
|7,613
|7,591
|7,613
|Time charter employment - fixed rate
|Days
|3,440
|3,044
|9,281
|8,529
|Time charter and pool employment - variable rate
|Days
|1,469
|1,484
|4,987
|4,237
|Spot voyage employment at market rates
|Days
|431
|767
|1,938
|2,835
|Total operating days
|5,340
|5,295
|16,206
|15,601
|Total available days
|5,634
|5,704
|16,850
|16,921
|Utilization
|94.8
|%
|92.8
|%
|96.2
|%
|92.2
|%
|Non-GAAP Measures
|Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|$
|38,341
|$
|26,540
|$
|102,889
|$
|156,959
|Depreciation and amortization
|42,417
|41,335
|125,637
|118,356
|Interest Expense
|23,710
|32,209
|72,690
|87,407
|Gain on sale of vessels
|(8,902
|)
|-
|(12,456
|)
|(48,662
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|95,566
|$
|100,084
|$
|288,760
|$
|314,060
|The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:
|(i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 29 days lost for the third quarter and 177 days for the nine-month period of 2025 and 108 days for the prior year quarter of 2024 and 378 days for nine-month period of 2024, respectively, as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis.
|(ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
|(iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
|(iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income.
|Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|The Company does not incur corporation tax.
