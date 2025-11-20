GIX Charts The Future Of Climate-Focused Finance With New Product Roadmap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Impact Exchange (GIX), the first U.S. securities exchange dedicated to connecting resilient and sustainability-focused companies with climate-conscious capital, today announced its 2026 Product Roadmap that is designed to advance the future of climate-conscious finance. The planned suite of products includes the, the, the, and thevoluntary listing tier. The launch of these financial products is subject to SEC review and approval.

GIX is establishing a modern exchange for the sustainable economy. GIX's anticipated offerings include innovative financial products that, in combination with the launch of its traditional listings exchange in mid-2026, will strengthen capital formation, enhance liquidity, and bring regulatory oversight to fragmented environmental markets.

“Most innovations at exchanges focus on faster or cheaper trading - neither of which helps companies access capital, the core need that exchanges were originally created to fulfill,” said Daniel Labovitz, CEO of GIX.“Transitioning to a resilient, resource-efficient economy will require an estimated $30 trillion of climate-aligned investment and better mechanisms to allocate it. With these products, GIX is putting capital back at the center of capital markets.”

Information about GIX's Suite of Sustainability-Focused Financial Products

The SAFE TrustTM: Bringing Environmental Credits into Regulated Markets

The Simple Asset Financialization ETP Trust (SAFE TrustTM) is a patent-pending instrument designed to fix the fragmented and unregulated carbon-credit market.



Regulated Structure: The SAFE TrustTM will enable certified carbon credits to be traded as regulated equity securities on GIX (subject to SEC approval).

Carbon Credit Conversion: Investors and corporate users can gain exposure to carbon-credit pricing; corporate end users may also redeem shares for underlying credits and apply them as offsets.

Risk Reduction: The SAFE TrustTM ecosystem will introduce transparency and oversight to address the inefficiencies and inconsistencies of the existing OTC market. Proposed Launch: Mid-2026



GIDX Digital GatewayTM: Linking Traditional and Tokenized Equity Markets

The patent-pending GIDX Digital GatewayTM will link tokenized equities with traditional markets, enabling the two pools of liquidity to function as a unified market.



Direct Trading: Digital securities holders and traditional shareholders will be able trade directly without leaving their native formats and without relying on DTCC for conversion. Launch of the GIDX GatewayTM is subject to SEC approval.

Seamless Translation: GIX and GIDX will handle the conversion between shares and tokens in the background, settling trades via both smart contracts and traditional clearinghouses. Proposed Launch: Q4 2026



GIX U.S. Green Economy Index: A Transparent Benchmark

This index tracks U.S. companies delivering measurable environmental benefits and supporting a more resilient, climate-aligned economy.



Revenue-Based Methodology: A transparent methodology identifies representative corporates that are driving the transition to a green economy.

Key Pillars: The index tracks Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Water, Waste & Pollution Control, Transport, Enabling Technologies, and Renewable Energy.

Sector Allocation: The index heavily weights primary drivers while recognizing the influence of enabling technologies and major renewable energy users. Proposed Launch: Q1 2026



GIX AlphaTM: A New Standard for Governance and Long-Term Value

GIX AlphaTM will be a voluntary listings tier designed to help investors identify companies with strong environmental governance and accountable leadership. The launch of GIX AlphaTM is subject to SEC approval.



Enhanced Governance and Accountability: GIX AlphaTM companies commit to strengthened sustainability-related oversight and voluntary disclosure on how environmental initiatives will support long-term value creation and resilience.

Liquidity Incentives: GIX will offer financial incentives for market makers to support liquidity and price stability. Proposed Launch: Mid-2026



“Whether it's investing in carbon credits, trading tokenized equities, or simply distinguishing credible actors from greenwashers, investors recognize the need for greater trust and transparency when they trade,” said Charles Dolan, President of GIX.“These products will address that need. We look forward to working with the SEC to bring them to market.”

About the Green Impact Exchange

The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) is the first national securities exchange in the U.S. dedicated to the emerging $30+ trillion sustainability economy. It is the first exchange to be owned and operated by a public benefit corporation, Green Exchange, PBC, which is dedicated to educating investors, amplifying their influence, and incentivizing companies to reduce environmental costs. Green Exchange, PBC has pledged 1% of its revenues to support environmental investments. GIX was founded by a team of financial services professionals with decades of deep experience in global exchanges, market and trade operations, corporate governance, and sustainability.

To learn more, please email us at ... or visit our website at .