PTOP To Host November 26 Open Call Featuring Derek Mccarthy, Newly Appointed President Of Intelligence Labs, With Live Q&A

Peer-To-Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) today announced it will host an open Question-and-Answer call with Derek McCarthy, recently appointed President of the Company's rapidly expanding AI division, Intelligence Labs. Chairman and CEO Joshua Sodaitis will also be on the call. Call will be set for Wednesday, 11-26-2025, at 6:00pm Eastern Time.

The virtual event will provide shareholders, investors, and CEOs the opportunity to hear directly from Derek about his strategic vision, background, and the AI product commercialization strategy for PTOP in 2026.

With more than 20 years of investor relations, capital markets, and corporate communications experience, Derek has worked across NASDAQ, NYSE, and OTC companies, helping guide executive teams through the capital markets, public listings, product launches, and investor campaigns. Derek joins PTOP with an established reputation for building scalable marketing systems, AI-powered investor-engagement tools for growth-stage public companies.

During the call, Derek will discuss:



His two decades of investor relations and capital markets experience

The development roadmap and capabilities of PTOP's growing AI product suite

Early traction from the Intelligence Labs division

How the Company plans to use AI to enhance marketing, compliance, and investor-facing communications
Key near-term and long-term objectives for Intelligence Labs and PTOP



"I'm genuinely excited to meet the PTOP shareholders and answer their questions directly,” said Derek McCarthy, President of Intelligence Labs.

“We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us. Our AI development roadmap is strong; our product capabilities are being established so I look forward to sharing how Intelligence Labs will drive the next phase of growth for PTOP.”

“This is a great opportunity for people to understand our new division and get to meet a brilliant addition to the PTOP team,” concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Call-In Details:

Date: Wednesday 11-26-2025

Time: 6:00 pm Eastern Time

Join the meeting using one of these easy options:

1) One Tap Mobile Dialing: +17124510637,212732

2) Tap here to have us call you:

3) Join online for Video and Screen Sharing:

Additional Options to connect:

Dial-in number (US): (712) 451-0637

Access code: 212732

Find your local number:

Having trouble connecting?

Text 'Call Me' to (712) 451-0637 to receive a call back; then dial 212732 to join the meeting. Standard Messaging rates may apply.

About Peer-To-Peer Network (PTOP)

Peer-To-Peer Network is a publicly traded technology company developing advanced digital tools for business communications, investor engagement, and online identity. Through its AI division, Intelligence Labs, PTOP is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors. The Company holds multiple technology assets, including its digital business card platform, MobiCardTM, backed by several issued utility patents. PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future product development, commercialization plans, business strategy, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Peer-To-Peer Network undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Email: ...

Investors Relations: 617-481-1971

