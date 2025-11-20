Snail Inc. To Host Investor Day At The NASDAQ Marketsite On December 16, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Snail, Inc. to unveil significant updates to its Stablecoin initiative and upcoming ARK: Lost Colony DLC

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the“Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced it will host its Investor Day on December 16, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York City. The event will bring together shareholders, analysts, investors, and qualified members of the press for a strategic overview of the Company's direction heading into 2026.

The event will give investors and analysts a deeper insight into Snail's ongoing initiatives, upcoming product expansions, and long-term vision. In addition to commentary from Company leadership, attendees will receive updates on key initiatives including:

: A closer look at the Company's previously announced digital asset infrastructure and its potential to strengthen Snail Inc.'s long-term strategy.: Insights into the upcoming expansion designed to extend the product life cycle, deepen engagement, and support continued revenue opportunities.

Snail, Inc. CEO Hai Shi commented:“Our upcoming Investor Day gives us the opportunity to outline how our upcoming initiatives are designed to support a more resilient and scalable business model. With many exciting updates and unveilings coming on December 16 across a multitude of projects we are currently working on, we look forward to connecting with our investor community and sharing how our current strategic advancements position us for sustainable growth in the years ahead.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in certain of our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail's ongoing initiatives, upcoming product expansions, and long-term vision and the potential strategic advancements that may position the Company for sustainable growth in the years ahead. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

