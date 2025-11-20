Visionwave Assembles Full Multidisciplinary Due-Diligence Team For Solar Drone Acquisition Enters Final Due Diligence For Proposed Solar Drone Acquisition Intends To Explore Vision-RF Integration If Deal Closes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and RAMAT EFAL, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the“Company”) announced today that it has completed assembling its full due-diligence team for the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN), as previously disclosed in the Company's LOI and Form 8-K filings.

The Company has mobilized a combined force of legal, technical, regulatory, financial, strategic, and advisory professionals who are now working day and night-both on-site in Israel and remotely from the United States-to advance the transaction toward execution of the definitive agreement as soon as practicable.

In addition to commercial applications, if the acquisition is completed, VisionWave intends to explore potential integration of its Vision-RF sensing and autonomy technologies into Solar Drone's platform, with the goal of enhancing the drone's capabilities for homeland-security, emergency-response, and critical-infrastructure protection missions. This reflects the Company's continuing expansion of its Vision-RF ecosystem, most recently demonstrated in VisionWave's recent provisional patent application related to WaveStrike.

Comprehensive Review of the Transaction Underway

As part of the current diligence phase, VisionWave and its advisors are conducting a full review of the proposed acquisition, including:



Commercial readiness and deployment use-cases

Technology verification, IP ownership, and integration feasibility

Manufacturing pathways and operational scalability

Financial, revenue, and cost-structure validation

Tax, legal, corporate, and M&A compliance Regulatory considerations across the U.S., Israel, and international markets

The Company emphasized that this phase is progressing on schedule, with teams embedded directly at Solar Drone's facilities to ensure full validation prior to finalizing the definitive Share Purchase Agreement.

Professional Advisors

VisionWave has engaged the following to advise on the proposed transaction:



Fleming PLLC as U.S. securities and transaction counsel

An Israeli legal counsel A financial and tax due-diligence advisor



VisionWave Leadership & Technical Team Working On-Site

Members of VisionWave's senior technical and leadership team are conducting on-site due diligence and technology evaluation at Solar Drone's facilities in Israel.



Integrating Vision-RF Into Solar Drone

Beyond traditional industrial and commercial use-cases, VisionWave will seek to deploy its Vision-RF technology suite into the Solar Drone platform. Potential future capabilities of an integrated platform could include:



All-weather, day/night RF-native situational awareness

Obscurant-penetrating sensing

Low-signature perimeter and border monitoring

Emergency-response and critical-infrastructure protection AI-driven autonomous navigation and detection



Vision-RF is the Company's patented multi-modal RF imaging and perception stack, recently expanded through its WaveStrike fire-control patent filing, which uses RF-native computing to produce visualized outputs and predictive cues.

Leadership Commentary

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, stated:

“We now have a world-class, cross-border due-diligence team operating on the ground in Israel and in the U.S. This assembled group-led by Fleming PLLC, alongside An Israeli legal counsel a domestic financial and tax due-diligence advisor, and our own VisionWave technical leadership-is working to advance this transaction. The goal of pursuing the integration of Vision-RF into Solar Drone if completed could represent a transformative step for both companies.”

Ambassador (Ret.) Ned L. Siegel, VisionWave Advisory Board, said:

“The opportunity to apply Vision-RF technology to Solar Drone's platform opens meaningful possibilities for homeland-security and emergency-response missions. Our entire team is approaching this evaluation with rigor and urgency.”

Next Steps

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached or that the transaction will close.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. Its portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) engine for real-time perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated capabilities of Vision-RF and WaveStrike, development timelines, planned integrations, and patent protection. In particular, there is no assurance the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“potential,”“anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

