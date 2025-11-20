Karnataka Is A Haven For Robbers, Says BJP On Rs 7.11-Crore Daylight Heist

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Attacking the Congress-led state government over the Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist, the Karnataka BJP unit, on Thursday, charged that the state has become a safe haven for those who commit robberies.

Speaking at a press conference in his office at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said, "Another face of "Brand Bengaluru" is emerging -- Bengaluru is becoming the city of robberies. I criticised that a robbery involving Rs 7.11 crore in just seven minutes has taken place in Bengaluru on Wednesday (November 19)."

Hitting out at the Congress-led state government in Karnataka, BJP leader Ashoka said: "This is a new scheme of the Karnataka government; it is like their five guarantees. The government has now shown people how to get Rs 7 crore in seven minutes. People are living in fear, and there is such a situation that they are afraid to even go near banks."

Asking the Karnataka government whether such a huge robbery is possible in broad daylight, the Opposition leader said: "Bengaluru has more than one lakh CCTV cameras, and more than one lakh police personnel. The Commissioner's office and residence, the DGP's office and residence are all right here. The Chief Minister's residence, the Special Officer's residence, and the Bengaluru In-charge Minister D.K. Shivakumar's house are also here. On one side, Congress leaders are involved in daylight robberies and indulged in corruption and here actual daylight robberies are happening on the roads by dacoits. It all seems like a strange coincidence."

He also remarked, "This happened right at the tunnel road point near (Deputy Chief Minister) D.K. Shivakumar's residence. This too seems like a coincidence. Karnataka has become a paradise for robbers."

"After Bidar and Mangaluru, now thieves have come to Bengaluru. As though to show their skill, they have displayed it in the capital city. People have realised that the state government is as good as dead," BJP leader Ashoka said.

"If the state government and police instilled any fear, if there was fear of being shot or punished for committing robbery, they (thieves) would not have dared to do this. Ministers and the Chief Minister are all focused on Delhi because of the power tussle regarding the Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka. Law and order has completely deteriorated; it is dead," he added.

He demanded the Karnataka government, saying: "They (state government) must arrest the culprits within 24 hours. They have said they already have clues. It has now been 26 hours since the robbery took place. If all clues are available, why haven't they 9state government) arrested anyone yet?"

He said: "The law and order has completely died in Karnataka. Robbers and thieves have no fear of the police. This has created anxiety among people about how safe Bengaluru's banks are. If miscreants can commit robbery in broad daylight and escape, it shows the dire state of the situation."

"The police department has failed in many cases, such as the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations and the Dharmasthala incident. Because Congress leaders are fighting for power and have gone to Delhi, there is no control over the police department. Due to the commission system in every department, public works are not being carried out anywhere," BJP leader Ashoka alleged.

"Congress leaders have become promise-breakers. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar has indirectly said that CM Siddamaiah is Chief Minister under mercy. He has said he will resign from the party's state president post. CM Siddaramaiah has boldly said he will not give up the CM's post. In another month, the clear picture of this farce will be known," he said.

"Development activities are not taking place in schools. There is a lack of basic facilities, no classrooms, and teachers have not been appointed. Instead of taking schools towards development in such a situation, the maximum passing marks have been lowered. This way, more students are shown as passed. This will not benefit the students. The education sector will not progress with this measure. I will request the Assembly Speaker to discuss this in the session," BJP leader Ashoka added.