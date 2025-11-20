Bitcoin Etfs In US Reverse Outflows With $75M Inflow Surge

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a surprising shift, U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a breakout from a five-day period of net outflows, with inflows totaling approximately $75.4 million. This movement coincided with Bitcoin 's price reclaiming the $92,000 mark, suggesting a tentative recovery in crypto markets amid recent declines. The positive investor sentiment appears to be concentrated among major institutional players, hinting at renewed interest in cryptocurrency investment products as market dynamics fluctuate.



Despite the positive move, major ETF providers like Fidelity and VanEck posted combined outflows of $39 million. The broader trend shows significant outflows across crypto ETPs, with US-based products losing nearly $3 billion in November.

U.S.-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs marked a notable turnaround Wednesday, breaking a five-day streak of withdrawals with approximately $75.4 million in net inflows. This shift follows Bitcoin's price rally, which saw the digital asset rise back above the $92,000 threshold, signaling tentative market stabilization after a period of decline.

Data from Farside Investors indicates that inflows were predominantly driven by BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ), which attracted $60.6 million, although this still falls short of its $523 million outflow the previous day. Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF also enjoyed a positive day, with inflows of $53.8 million. In contrast, ETFs managed by Fidelity and VanEck experienced combined outflows of $39 million.

Bitcoin itself responded to this renewed investor interest, briefly reaching $92,000 on Wednesday before declining to around $91,700, with Thursday's lows touching $88,500, according to CoinGecko. The asset's recent price action reflects ongoing market uncertainty, but the uptick in ETF flows offers cautious optimism for a possible recovery.

The recent five-day outflow period, which saw alone over $868 million leave the market on Nov. 13 and nearly $500 million on Nov. 14, underscores a broader trend affecting global crypto exchange-traded products. Overall, the month has experienced substantial ETF sell-offs, with US-based products losing close to $3 billion in November, potentially surpassing the worst monthly returns witnessed earlier in February.

Farside's detailed data reveals that the selling pressure was concentrated among specific issuers. Fidelity's FBTC ETF recorded consecutive redemptions of $132.9 million and $119.9 million last week. Meanwhile, other players like Bitwise, Ark, and Invesco experienced multi-day streaks of negative flows, further illustrating the scale of the exodus.

According to previous reports, crypto ETPs saw $2 billion in outflows last week, which marked the highest weekly withdrawal since February. Data from CoinShares indicated that 97% of this outflow originated from U.S.-based products, highlighting a significant shift in investor sentiment during this period.

While the broader market has been characterized by these outflows, the recent inflow of $75 million and an 18% increase in trading volume to nearly $6.89 billion on Wednesday suggest that some investors are re-entering the market - possibly buying the dip ahead of year-end catalysts or adjusting positions amid ongoing volatility.

Although overall trends point to caution, these signs of liquidity returning provide some hope for a potential recovery in crypto markets, particularly among institutional players and ETF investors navigating current macroeconomic challenges.