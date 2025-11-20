403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China's Yttrium Squeeze Exposes A Hidden Weak Spot In Western Industry
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Most people have never heard of yttrium, but this obscure metal now sits at the center of a quiet power struggle between China and the industrial West.
If you fly in a jet, rely on gas-fired electricity or use a smartphone built with cutting-edge chips, yttrium is somewhere in the background, helping engines run hotter, turbines last longer and chip-making tools survive extreme conditions.
The immediate trigger was clear. In April, Beijing put yttrium and six other rare-earth products under strict export controls after Washington raised tariffs.
Since then, Chinese officials decide who gets export licenses and in what quantity. Shipments to the United States have effectively stopped, exports to the rest of the world have fallen sharply, and traders describe a drawn-out“scramble for yttrium.”
Prices show how brutal the squeeze is. In Europe, yttrium oxide used for high-temperature coatings has jumped roughly 4,400 percent this year to around $270 per kilo.
Inside China, it still sells for about $7. The message is blunt: inside the system, supply is manageable; outside, you pay in cash, delays and strategic uncertainty.
Trump-Xi ease tariffs China still controls rare-earths
The November meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping brought a one-year truce on some newer tariffs and planned extra rare-earth measures, calming headlines.
But the core April licensing regime that allows Beijing to slow or shrink shipments remains in place. For companies, the risk has not disappeared; it has just become quieter and more bureaucratic.
Behind the headlines lies a longer-running miscalculation. Over two decades, Western governments allowed rare-earth mining, refining and stockpiles to wither, while environmental politics and local resistance made new projects painfully slow.
It was cheaper and more comfortable to outsource the“dirty work” to China, even as Beijing signaled that these materials were strategic tools, not just commodities.
Some are now trying to unwind that dependence. In Indiana, ReElement Technologies plans to produce yttrium oxide at industrial scale within months, potentially covering most current U.S. demand, while projects in allied countries focus on new mines and recycling. But rebuilding an entire value chain takes years.
For expats and foreign investors, the lesson is simple: in an era of tariffs and great-power rivalry, secure supply chains, domestic capacity and dependable partners matter more than slogans. Yttrium is just the warning light that went on first.
If you fly in a jet, rely on gas-fired electricity or use a smartphone built with cutting-edge chips, yttrium is somewhere in the background, helping engines run hotter, turbines last longer and chip-making tools survive extreme conditions.
The immediate trigger was clear. In April, Beijing put yttrium and six other rare-earth products under strict export controls after Washington raised tariffs.
Since then, Chinese officials decide who gets export licenses and in what quantity. Shipments to the United States have effectively stopped, exports to the rest of the world have fallen sharply, and traders describe a drawn-out“scramble for yttrium.”
Prices show how brutal the squeeze is. In Europe, yttrium oxide used for high-temperature coatings has jumped roughly 4,400 percent this year to around $270 per kilo.
Inside China, it still sells for about $7. The message is blunt: inside the system, supply is manageable; outside, you pay in cash, delays and strategic uncertainty.
Trump-Xi ease tariffs China still controls rare-earths
The November meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping brought a one-year truce on some newer tariffs and planned extra rare-earth measures, calming headlines.
But the core April licensing regime that allows Beijing to slow or shrink shipments remains in place. For companies, the risk has not disappeared; it has just become quieter and more bureaucratic.
Behind the headlines lies a longer-running miscalculation. Over two decades, Western governments allowed rare-earth mining, refining and stockpiles to wither, while environmental politics and local resistance made new projects painfully slow.
It was cheaper and more comfortable to outsource the“dirty work” to China, even as Beijing signaled that these materials were strategic tools, not just commodities.
Some are now trying to unwind that dependence. In Indiana, ReElement Technologies plans to produce yttrium oxide at industrial scale within months, potentially covering most current U.S. demand, while projects in allied countries focus on new mines and recycling. But rebuilding an entire value chain takes years.
For expats and foreign investors, the lesson is simple: in an era of tariffs and great-power rivalry, secure supply chains, domestic capacity and dependable partners matter more than slogans. Yttrium is just the warning light that went on first.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment