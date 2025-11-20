Homebound OTT Update: When And Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Film Online

The much-anticipated thriller Homebound, starring Ishan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, is finally meant to hit OTT, and its adoring fans are eager to know where to watch it online. After keeping the audience glued with its intense trailer and a gripping storyline, the film has now made its way online, giving viewers the chance to watch the drama in the comfort of their homes.

Homebound OTT Update:

Setting the latest updates back on the tracks, Homebound is said to be coming through on one of the major OTT platforms for the fans all across India. Homebound is out On Netflix from 21st November. It is said that the platform would provide HD and then the 4K viewing options, giving it a minuscule cinema-a-like feeling.

Plot Teaser: What Else Makes Homebound an Absolute Must-See

Homebound revolves around the lives of three characters intertwined by a mysterious act. Ishan Khatter plays a man determined to weather unexpected challenges, while Janhvi Kapoor plays a character caught between vulnerability and resilience. Vishal Jethwa is known for his intense performances; his character shades unpredictably into the story. The highways of the exciting fast-paced film, atmospheric cinematography, and emotional storyline create quite the frenzy among fans and critics alike.

A long road home. A friend that feels like home. India's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film. Homebound, is out 21 November on Netflix.#HomeboundOnNetflix twitter/GNZjsQzSrv

- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 20, 2025

Homebound brings strong performances, good narratives, and enveloping visuals together to make it worthy of the recommendation to thriller and emotional drama lovers. The OTT release is just around the corner, so audiences can finally stream the film anywhere and anytime. Whether you like Ishaan Khatter for his intensity, Janhvi Kapoor for her versatility, or Vishal Jethwa for his domineering presence, this film translates into an interesting affair from beginning to end.