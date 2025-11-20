Guwahati-Delhi Indigo Flight Delayed By 3 Hours Due To Technical Snag

An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Delhi was delayed by three hours on Thursday after the aircraft developed a technical issue prior to departure, the airline said. IndiGo flight 6E 930, scheduled to operate from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, to Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, has been grounded while engineers carry out necessary inspections. The airline stated that all passengers have been informed about the delay.

An official statement from Indigo said, "Due to a technical issue, IndiGo flight 6E 930 from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to IGI Delhi has been delayed by 3 hours. The aircraft is currently grounded. Refreshments are being provided to passengers, and they have been offered the option of a full refund or rebooking on the next available flight." Further details awaited.

IndiGo Launches New Delhi-Manchester Route

Meanwhile, IndiGo commenced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester on November 15, following the successful launch of its first-ever long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Manchester earlier this year, a press release from the airline said.

The 5x weekly flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on a damp-lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy Class seats, ensuring comfort and convenience for long-haul travel.

According to the press release, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is one of India's leading global gateways, and this new service marks the launch of IndiGo's long-haul operations from the airport. Manchester Airport, the UK's leading international hub outside London, acts as the primary gateway to Northern England, offering seamless connectivity to cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle. By connecting these two airports, IndiGo is not only strengthening connectivity between India and the UK but also contributing towards the growth in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

IndiGo's flight number 6E0033 operates from Delhi to Manchester on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, while flight number 6E0034 operates from Manchester to Delhi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (ANI)

