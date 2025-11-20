Walmart Raises FY26 Outlook, Outgoing CEO Mcmillon Says Retailer Is Winning Market Share
Walmart (WMT) outgoing CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday that the retailer's e-commerce was a bright spot again during the third quarter and that the company was gaining market share.
“We're gaining market share, improving delivery speed, and managing inventory well. We're well-positioned for a strong finish to the year,” McMillon said in a statement.
The retailer now expects fiscal 2026 net sales to increase 4.8% to 5.1%, up from its prior forecast of a 3.75% to 4.75% rise. The company said it expects annual adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.58 and $2.63, compared with its previous expectation of $2.52 to $2.62.
