Atkore Expands Review Process: CEO To Stay On As It Explores Sale Or Merger Options

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) said on Thursday that its board has expanded the scope of its previously announced review of strategic alternatives to include assets outside its core electrical infrastructure portfolio and to explore a potential sale or merger of the whole company.

“As the Board conducts its expanded strategic review process, management will continue to take actions to strengthen the business, including focusing on our core electrical infrastructure business and improving our cost structure to drive profitable growth,” said Atkore's Chairman of the Board.

CEO Bill Waltz noted that, given the board's decision to expand the strategic alternatives process, he has decided to stay on as CEO through at least the conclusion of the strategic review.

