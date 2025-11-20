Anupriya Patel On Nitish Kumar's 10Th Term: NDA Will Ensure Rapid Devpt

NDA's Vision for Bihar

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Thursday extended greetings to Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the historic 10th time. Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister said that the NDA government will fulfil the expectations of the people, and they will get to see development at a rapid pace. "I extend my greetings to all Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet and NDA leaders and parties. All of them have worked very hard. We have full confidence that the NDA government will fulfil the expectations of the people... The people of Bihar will get to see development at a rapid pace," Anupriya Patel told reporters.

She further said, "We have talked about providing 1 crore jobs for the youth in our manifesto. Women are at the center of our governance system. All our schemes are in the direction of empowering women. This is how a developed India will be built."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to Nitish Kumar and the new Bihar government shortly after the JD(U) chief took oath at Patna's Gandhi Maidan earlier in the day.

Nitish Kumar Sworn In for 10th Time

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the 10th time. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

New Cabinet Ministers

A total of 25 ministers took oath as part of the new NDA-led Cabinet, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U), Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD-U), Shravan Kumar (JD-U), Mangal Pandey (BJP), Dilip Kumar Jaiswal (BJP) and Ashok Choudhary (JD-U).

Historic Venue for Swearing-In

The ceremony was held at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, which has previously hosted Nitish Kumar's swearing-ins in 2005, 2010, and 2015. The venue also holds political significance as the site where Jayaprakash Narayan called for a "total revolution" in 1974.

Political Context and Outlook

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were seen as a crucial test for Nitish Kumar, who has remained a central figure in the state's politics for nearly two decades. The 74-year-old leader has served as Chief Minister since 2005, barring a brief nine-month interval in 2014-15. (ANI)

