India Hosts 7Th Colombo Security Conclave Seychelles To Be Full Member

India on Thursday hosted the Seventh National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), bringing together top security officials from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with Seychelles participating as an Observer member and Malaysia joining for the first time as a Guest. The Conclave, in the National capital and chaired by NSA Ajit Doval, reviewed regional security cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration across its five core pillars, while welcoming Seychelles' decision to accede as a full member, a release from the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation among Indian Ocean Region countries on maritime safety, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and responses to transnational organised crime and disasters. The CSC, originally formed to enhance collective security among member states, formally adopted its founding documents in Sri Lanka in August 2024. During the meeting, the first Secretary General of the CSC--appointed by India--presented a detailed review of the progress made since the 6th NSA-level meeting held in Mauritius in December 2023.

Review of Progress Under Five Pillars

Member States were briefed on activities undertaken across the Conclave's five pillars: Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

"At the 7th NSA level meeting, the first Secretary General, appointed by India, presented a comprehensive review to the CSC Member States on the decisions taken at the 6th NSA level meeting in Mauritius on 7-8 December 2023

Enhancing Future Cooperation

The participating countries also discussed new ways to further enhance cooperation, including expanded training, capacity building and joint initiatives under each pillar. They further reiterated their shared commitment to the CSC's vision of coordinated regional security and affirmed the need for stronger partnerships to address emerging challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

List of Participating Delegations

The delegations were led by Maldives' NSA Ibrahim Latheef, Mauritius' NSA Rahul Rasgotra, Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha, and Bangladesh's NSA Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman. Seychelles was represented by Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, while Malaysia, attending as a Guest for the first time, was represented by Badrul Shah Mohd Idris, Deputy Director General of its National Security Council. (ANI)

