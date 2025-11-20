Cong Spread 'False Narrative' On Manipur Violence: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP Slams Congress Over 'False Narrative' on Manipur

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a sharp attack on the Congress party, accusing it of deliberately spreading a "false narrative" around the violence in Manipur and attempting to distort the nature of the conflict for political gain on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrasekhar said there was a "concerted, deliberate attempt by forces within the country and outside the country" to misrepresent the ethnic clashes in the state. "All of us are aware that, led by the Congress party, there was a very, very false narrative that was spread about what the reality in Manipur was," Chandrasekhar said.

He added that the attempt to portray "the ethnic, tribal violence between two tribal communities in Manipur as something that was based on two religions" had been exposed with time. According to him, people across India and abroad have now "come to know the truth."

Welcomes RSS Chief's Visit

Chandrasekhar welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Manipur, calling it a positive step toward reconciliation. "So I think anybody who is contributing to peace, to understanding, to bringing together people who have had long-held disputes, it is a worthy contribution, and I welcome such visits," he said, expressing hope for long-term harmony between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

Congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Extending his remarks to national politics, Chandrasekhar congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on behalf of the BJP workers in Kerala. "I... congratulate the most respected Mr Nitish Kumar for this responsibility that the people of Bihar have continued to give him... and the NDA government," he said, praising the state's progress in "development, prosperity, opportunities... and especially in safety and law and order."

Criticises Opposition Over EVM Credibility

The BJP leader also criticised the Congress and CPM for repeatedly questioning the credibility of India's electoral processes. Aiming for the Opposition's challenges to Electronic Voting Machines, he said, "They went to the Supreme Court and it was found that the entire case was made for fabrication of lies."

He accused the parties of failing to understand why they were being rejected by voters, saying they "are losing elections because they are lying to people... indulging in corruption... exploiting and looting." Defending the Election Commission, Chandrasekhar said there was "no need to be nervous" for those genuinely committed to democracy.

