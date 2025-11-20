US Issues First Statement After Deported Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Arrest By NIA: 'Underscores Our Shared Commitment'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US on Thursday made the first comment after deported gangster Anmol Bishnoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and appreciated the ongoing partnership with India's security agencies.

“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable,” said the US embassy in India in a post on X.

It further added that the partnership underscores the shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was wanted in several criminal cases, including the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala and firing outside the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Anmol was absconding since 2022 and was carrying a cash reward of ₹10 lakh.

He was arrested upon landing in New Delhi along with 200 deportees from the United States. He was produced before the Delhi court, which sent him to 11-day NIA custody.

He is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said.

The agency stated that Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground

The investigation revealed that Anmol had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, Anmol's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi said that the family is worried about his security and request the prime minister and home minister to ensure Anmol's security.

“The way gang war is happening, we are apprehensive. Our family, society have always respected the law. Whether he is a culprit... it is part of inquiry.”

Ramesh also claimed that Anmol's biggest crime is that he is younger brother of Lawrence. "He was never in the world of crime."