Global Hyaluronic Acid In Healthcare Market To Reach $10.5 Billion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$7.6 billion
|Market size forecast
|$10.5 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Product Type, HA Source, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In the U.S. injectable aesthetics market, more than 90% of products sold are imported from the European Union, the U.K., and South Korea.
- Because of its natural tendency to bind to certain overexpressed receptors in many inflammatory and tumor settings, HA enables highly specific targeted delivery.
- HA is becoming more popular in 3D bioprinting as a bioink, allowing researchers to print living structures such as skin, blood vessels, and early organoids that mimic the architecture and biological functions of native tissues.
Emerging startups:
- Evolus Inc.: A recent entrant in the HA dermal filler space, Evolysse distinguishes itself with the FDA-approved Cold-X technology, which preserves HA structure during manufacturing. It is rapidly gaining attention for providing refined aesthetic outcomes with minimal residual swelling.
- BioRegen Biomedical (Changzhou) Co. Ltd.: BioRegen develops novel biomedical materials for wound repair as well as drug-sustained release agents. Its mission is to solve medical difficulties in the specialties of otolaryngology, gynecology and general surgery.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market for hyaluronic acid medical products?
- The global market was estimated at $7.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $10.5 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
- The global market for hyaluronic acid medical products, is segmented by product type, HA source type, and region.
- Dermal fillers are anticipated to be the largest market by the end of 2030.
- Regenerative and anti-adhesion products are the fastest growing segment.
Market leaders include:
- ABBVIE INC. ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC. BIOVENTUS FERRING B.V. FIDIA FARMACEUTICI S.P.A. GALDERMA IBSA INSTITUT BIOCHIMIQUE SA MEDYTOX MERZ PHARMA NORDIC PHARMA SANOFI SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. SEIKAGAKU CORP. TEOXANE URSAPHARM ARZNEIMITTEL GMBH
