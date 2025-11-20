Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. Announces Amendment To Series A Preferred Stock Conversion Terms To Support Long-Term Shareholder Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) ("Premier Air Charter", "Premier" or the“Company”), is proud to report it has agreed to amend the conversion price of the Series A Preferred Stock from $0.04 per share to $0.25 per share, as set forth in the amended Certificate of Designation filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on October 21, 2025. A copy of the Amended Certificate of Designation was filed as an exhibit to the Company's Form 8-K Current Report filed October 22, 2025. This amendment reflects the mutual agreement with the holder to adjust the conversion terms to better align with the Company's current financial position and to reduce potential dilution of common stock upon conversion.

Company Chairman Vincent Monteparte had this to say regarding the transaction, "This marks a significant step in Premier's goal of seeking sustainable growth and financial resilience. By amending the conversion terms of the Series A Preferred Stock, we are seeking to align our holders as true partners in our success. We believe this amendment underscores our unwavering confidence in the company's future. For our investors and stakeholders: we believe this illustrates our commitment to creating long-term value, positioning the company to thrive in the ever-evolving private air charter market.”

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Ross Gourdie, President

Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

...

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith

SmallCapVoice, Inc.

...

512-267-2430