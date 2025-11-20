Intermex Expands Into Canada Through Partnership With Orbit Money Transfer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI and TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the“Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, has partnered with Orbit Money Transfer, one of Canada's most trusted money service businesses, to make sending money home faster, easier, and more accessible.

For many people living in Canada, sending money abroad is an important way to support loved ones back home. This new partnership connects Orbit's customers with Intermex's extensive payout network across Latin America and the Caribbean, allowing money to arrive quickly and securely through Orbit's digital platform or retail branches.

“Canada has a diverse immigrant population, and many families depend on reliable remittance services,” said Andrea Gaytan, Head of Digital Business at Intermex.“By working with Orbit Money, we can offer customers a faster and more dependable way to send funds home.”

Through this collaboration, Orbit customers can now send money to thousands of payout locations, including banks, mobile wallets, and retail stores in countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

“This partnership is about connection and trust,” said Krystina Sauro, Head of Business at Orbit Money.“Every transfer represents someone's effort to care for family members who live far away. Together with Intermex, we are making that experience faster, safer, and more affordable.”

The collaboration also supports Intermex's growing Business-to-Business Solutions, which provide banks, fintechs, and money service businesses with access to Intermex technology, compliance tools, and settlement systems. This allows partners like Orbit to offer international transfers under their own brands while using Intermex's secure and regulated infrastructure.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Marketing and Products Officer at Intermex, said the company is focused on expanding through partnerships that make a difference.“By combining Orbit's experience in Canada with our technology and reach, we are helping families stay connected while strengthening our global network,” he said.

Intermex's Business-to-Business Solutions entry into Canada marks another step in the company's continued digital growth. This expansion reinforces Intermex's commitment to innovation and collaboration, helping partners like Orbit Money enhance their cross-border services and deliver faster, more connected experiences for their customers.

About Intermex:

Founded in 1994, International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company provides digital money movement through agent retailers, company-operated stores, mobile apps, and websites. Transactions are fulfilled through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. For more information, visit

