Woodward Announces Substantial Increase In Share Repurchase Authorization

“This new authorization reflects the Board's confidence in Woodward's long-term growth trajectory, robust cash generation, and our commitment to delivering compelling shareholder returns,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“We continue to see substantial growth opportunities across our end markets, driven by strong demand, technology leadership, and our disciplined execution.”

Over the past 10 years, Woodward has returned approximately $2.0 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. This represents approximately 78% of net earnings over that period.

“We have a strong balance sheet, and we intend to use it,” said Bill Lacey, Chief Financial Officer.“Our capital allocation priorities are first to reinvest in our business, second to selectively pursue strategic M&A, and third to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

The shares may be repurchased from time to time using various methods, subject to market conditions and the Company's discretion. The new authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire a specific dollar amount or number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

