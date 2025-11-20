Caidya Reimagines Next Generation Clinical Trial Innovation And Study Delivery With Medidata AI-Powered Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Experiences solutions, including Medidata CTMS and Medidata Clinical Data Studio, enable Caidya to enhance its white-glove service to better serve customers

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced that Caidya, a leading global, mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO), has invested in additional solutions within the Medidata Experiences, including Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) and Clinical Data Studio. With Medidata already supporting over 80% of its trials, this growing partnership positions Caidya to connect workflows, data, and teams across the trial lifecycle that enables more data-driven decision-making for a variety of therapeutic areas.

“As the clinical development landscape rapidly evolves, Caidya is looking to adopt more unified, intelligent platforms that empower sponsors to move faster and make smarter, more confident decisions,” said John Scott, chief information officer, Caidya.“In a competitive landscape increasingly dominated by technology-first narratives, our bet is different: combining cutting-edge technology with personalized implementation alongside Medidata. We view Medidata as a key partner, foundational to our ability to deliver white-glove service and data-driven outcomes across therapeutic areas.”

Medidata is reimagining clinical trial operations by integrating AI-powered insights into CTMS which will lead to timely and localized decisions, ultimately improving execution and patient outcomes. Additionally, Clinical Data Studio will allow sponsors to draw information from diverse sources and leverage AI to optimize data aggregation and management workflows, aiming to reduce review cycles by up to 80%.

“Caidya is setting a new standard for what it means to be a modern CRO,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president, head of global sales, Medidata.“Their willingness to invest in a broad set of solutions, including CTMS and Clinical Data Studio, speaks to a broader industry shift, one that places Caidya at the forefront of digital transformation in the CRO space, distinguished by speed, agility, and trust.”

Conducting studies in over 50 countries and regions, Caidya specializes in oncology and hematology, rare diseases, pediatrics, cell and gene therapy, cardiovascular, and dermatology. It has emerged as a frontrunner in the mid-sized CRO segment of the sector.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: .

About Caidya

Caidya is a global, full-service contract research organization (CRO) built for biopharma innovators developing life-changing therapies. Conducting studies in over 50 countries and a strong presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Caidya delivers a superior customer experience through personalized solutions that span the full clinical development lifecycle. From pre-IND strategy through study closeout and post-marketing, Caidya brings therapeutic expertise, operational agility, and an ownership mindset to every partnership. Specializing in complex, multi-regional trials across oncology and hematology, rare disease, pediatrics, dermatology, cell and gene therapy, cardiovascular, and more, Caidya consistently delivers on timelines and outcomes. Working shoulder to shoulder as partners, Caidya brings expertise relevant to sponsors' studies, agility to navigate complex trials, and global access to patients, yielding the high-quality data sponsors need to make informed decisions – for today, and tomorrow.

