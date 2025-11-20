Syncromune®, Inc. To Present Phase 1 Data Highlighting Resolution Of Bone Metastases In Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patients At The Society Of Urological Oncology 26Th Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering SYNC-T, an in situ personalized combination immunotherapy platform for solid tumor cancers, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) 26Annual Meeting being held December 2-5, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The abstract, titled,“Effective resolution of bone metastases in patients with metastatic prostate cancer using SYNC-T Therapy SV-102,” was selected as one of the meeting's“Top 30” submissions. This distinction recognizes Syncromune's work as among the highest scoring abstracts of the year. As an honoree, the research will be featured in the SUO Top Abstract Tour which showcases exemplary contributions advancing the field of urologic oncology.

The data will be presented digitally as an electronic poster and highlights findings from the now-concluded Phase 1 study of SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 in metastatic prostate cancer, with a focus on radiographic resolution of bone metastases observed in patients who achieved complete responses. These results, presented alongside broader efficacy and safety data, underscore the potential of SYNC-T to address one of the most significant drivers of morbidity and mortality in advanced prostate cancer.

Presentation details:

Presenter: Gerald Andriole, M.D.

Title: Poster 175: Effective resolution of bone metastases in patients with metastatic prostate cancer using SYNC-T Therapy SV-102

Date/Time: Top 30 Abstract Tour, Dec. 4, 2025, 4:30-5:30 PM MDT

For more information about Syncromune®, Inc. please visit

About Syncromune® and SYNC-TTM Therapy

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet medical needs and treatment challenges of incurable metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components critical to T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response. SYNC-T features a novel proprietary needle-like device delivery system that is optimized for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system lyses a portion of a target tumor to rupture tumor cells and release patient-specific tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME) that help to activate the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our proprietary multi-target biologic drug directly into the lysed area of the tumor. This approach of location synchronization is designed to unite the three critical components of patient-specific tumor antigens, immune modulators, and our multi-target biologic drug together in the draining lymphatics where the immune system optimally functions. The combination therapy targets numerous mechanisms of cancer, promoting in situ immune activation while also battling immune suppression and minimizing systemic drug exposure. The goal is to educate the immune system and activate T cells that can recognize and attack cancer throughout the body and defend with immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), is being evaluated in the LEGION-100 U.S., multicenter, Phase 2 trial. For more information, please visit .

