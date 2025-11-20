Curacao Unveils Its Biggest Black Friday Weekend Ever With Doorbusters And Club-Exclusive Savings
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest Hispanic-focused retailers on the West Coast, is closing out its monthlong savings celebration with the main event: the 2025 Black Friday Weekend Sale, running Thursday, November 27 through Sunday, November 30. Shoppers can take advantage of four days of major savings with doorbusters, timed specials and exclusive Curacao Club discounts across tech, fashion, furniture, home essentials and more.
Each day of the holiday weekend will introduce new, limited-time offers and doorbuster deals available both in-store and online. Curacao's Black Friday deals include:
Day 1: Thanksgiving Thursday (Thursday, November 27)
Morning Doorbusters (8 am – 11 am):
- SAMSUNG 50” UHD 4K Smart TV
- Regular: $329.99 → Sale: $149.99 → Club Price: $99.99
- Regular: $444.94 → Sale: $349.99 → Club Price: $299.99
- Regular: $544.94 → Sale: $389.99 → Club Price: $379.99
Afternoon Doorbusters (1 pm – 4 pm):
- 6” Gabriella Foam Mattress Plush Queen
- Regular: $399.99 → Sale: $199.99 → Club Price: $99.99
- Regular: $1,249.99 → Sale: $999.99 → Club Price: $899.99
- Regular: $899.99 → Sale: $699.99 → Club Price: $599.99
Day 2: Black Friday (Friday, November 28)
Morning Doorbusters (8 am – 11 am):
- Apple iPad 10.9” Wi-Fi 128GB (Silver)
- Regular: $349.99 → Sale: $249.99 → Club Price: $199.99
- Regular: $399.99 → Sale: $199.99 → Club Price: $149.99
- Regular: $379.99 → Sale: $199.99 → Club Price: $149.99
Afternoon Doorbusters (1 pm – 4 pm):
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + JBL Quantum 100M2
- Regular: $544.94 → Sale: $499.99 → Club Price: $399.99
- Regular: $899.99 → Sale: $699.99 → Club Price: $599.99
- Regular: $499.99 → Sale: $249.99 → Club Price: $199.99
Evening Doorbusters (6 pm – 9 pm):
- iPhone 14 (128GB, Midnight – Unlocked)
- Regular: $549.99 → Sale: $499.99 → Club Price: $489.99
- Regular: $629.99 → Sale: $399.99 → Club Price: $299.99
- Regular: $299.99 → Sale: $199.99 → Club Price: $149.99
Day 3: Giant Saturday (Saturday, November 29)
Morning Doorbusters (8 am – 11 am):
- LG 70” UHD 4K Smart TV
- Regular: $529.99 → Sale: $349.99 → Club Price: $299.99
- Regular: $229.95 → Sale: $129.99 → Club Price: $99.99
- Regular: $1299.99 → Sale: $949.99 → Club Price: $899.99
Afternoon Doorbusters (1 pm – 4 pm):
- Air 13” MacBook Air Starlight (16GB/256GB)
- Regular: $999.99 → Sale: $799.99 → Club Price: $699.99
- Regular: $549.99 → Sale: $449.99 → Club Price: $439.99
- Regular: $2089.99 → Sale: $999.99 → Club Price: $899.99
Evening Doorbusters (6 pm – 9 pm):
- Samsung 5.0 Cu. Ft. Smart Front Load Washer
- Regular: $899.99 → Sale: $699.99 → Club Price: $599.99
- Regular: $119.99 → Sale: $79.99 → Club Price: $59.99
- Regular: $199.99 → Sale: $99.99 → Club Price: $89.99
Day 4: Super Sunday (Sunday, November 30)
Morning Doorbusters (8 am – 11 am):
- GoPro - Hero13 Black Action Camera Bundle
- Regular: $479.99 → Sale: $369.99 → Club Price: $359.99
- Regular: $89.99 → Sale: $39.99 → Club Price: $29.99
- Regular: $69.99 → Sale: $29.99 → Club Price: $19.99
Afternoon Doorbusters (1 pm – 4 pm):
- Allentown Charcoal 6-Piece Solid Wood Dining Set
- Regular: $1,199.99 → Sale: $499.99 → Club Price: $399.99
- Regular: $1,349.99 → Sale: $1,099.99 → Club Price: $999.99
- Regular: $399.99 → Sale: $299.99 → Club Price: $289.99
Evening Doorbusters (6 pm – 9 pm):
- Segway Ninebot F2 Black Electric Kick Scooter (18mph Max Speed)
- Regular: $599.99 → Sale: $399.99 → Club Price: $299.99
- Regular: $99.99 → Sale: $49.99 → Club Price: $29.99
- Regular: $2,144.99 → Sale: $899.99 → Club Price: $799.99
Curacao opens the door to the world of credit for millions of people with its flexible financing options, including the Curacao Credit card, Credit Shield debt protection and convenient money transfer services to ensure a premier shopping experience.Curacao Club members unlock extra savings on top of public sale prices, with exclusive“Club Price” tags offering up to 30% off. Members also receive flexible financing, rewards and price protection benefits. Customers can join at icuracao/club
For a complete overview of Curacao's Black Friday weekend deals, doorbuster schedules and Club member offers, visit.
About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation
Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers' lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit.
Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.
For more information, visit and.
Media Contact
Andrew Laszacs
Bob Gold & Associates
310-320-2010
...
