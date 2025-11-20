Nanox Announces Third Quarter Of 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|45,186
|39,304
|Short-term deposits
|-
|15,500
|Marketable securities
|-
|18,402
|Accounts receivables net of allowance for credit losses of $186 as of September 30, 2025, and $112 as of December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,937
|1,805
|Inventories
|2,668
|1,493
|Prepaid expenses
|783
|827
|Other current assets
|739
|1,349
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|51,313
|78,680
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted deposit
|373
|337
|Long-term deposits
|10,354
|10,000
|Property and equipment, net
|46,753
|45,355
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|3,635
|3,843
|Intangible assets
|62,036
|69,995
|Other non-current assets
|1,623
|1,792
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|124,774
|131,322
|TOTAL ASSETS
|176,087
|210,002
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term loan
|3,209
|3,061
|Accounts payable
|1,412
|2,209
|Accrued expenses
|2,298
|3,968
|Deferred revenue
|273
|140
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|935
|745
|Other current liabilities
|4,262
|3,849
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|12,389
|13,972
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|3,735
|3,640
|Deferred tax liability
|2,293
|2,576
|Other long-term liabilities
|961
|695
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|6,989
|6,911
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|19,378
|20,883
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 3)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share 100,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 65,382,892 and 63,762,001 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|185
|181
|Additional paid-in capital
|571,918
|562,688
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(1
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(415,394
|)
|(373,749
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|156,709
|189,119
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|176,087
|210,002
| The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUE
|9,302
|8,283
|3,447
|3,031
|COST OF REVENUE
|18,473
|16,002
|6,329
|5,843
|GROSS LOSS
|(9,171
|)
|(7,719
|)
|(2,882
|)
|(2,812
|)
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development, net
|14,398
|14,781
|4,586
|4,749
|Sales and marketing
|3,666
|2,521
|1,488
|887
|General and administrative
|15,541
|16,669
|5,276
|5,711
|Other expenses (income), net
|40
|81
|3
|(20
|)
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|33,645
|34,052
|11,353
|11,327
|OPERATING LOSS
|(42,816
|)
|(41,771
|)
|(14,235
|)
|(14,139
|)
|REALIZED INCOME (LOSS) FROM SALE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES
|-
|2
|-
|2
|FINANCIAL INCOME, net
|1,073
|2,050
|457
|404
|OPERATING LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(41,743
|)
|(39,719
|)
|(13,778
|)
|(13,733
|)
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|98
|264
|94
|94
|NET LOSS
|(41,645
|)
|(39,455
|)
|(13,684
|)
|(13,639
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|(0.65
|)
|(0.68
|)
|(0.21
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
|64,025
|58,182
|64,324
|58,624
|Net Loss
|(41,645
|)
|(39,455
|)
|(13,684
|)
|(13,639
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Reclassification of net income realized in income statement
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) from marketable securities
|1
|319
|(1
|)
|66
|Total other comprehensive income (loss):
|1
|317
|(1
|)
|64
|Total comprehensive loss
|(41,644
|)
|(39,138
|)
|(13,685
|)
|(13,575
|)
| The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
| Number of
shares
|Amount
| paid-in
capital
| comprehensive
loss
| Accumulated
deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2025
|63,762,001
|181
|562,688
|(1
|)
|(373,749
|)
|189,119
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses **
|1,420,903
|4
|5,691
|-
|-
|5,695
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|9,735
|*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|74,027
|*
|163
|-
|-
|163
|Issuance of ordinary shares due the settlement of contingent earnout
|116,226
|*
|-
|-
|-
|*
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|3,376
|-
|-
|3,376
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(41,645
|)
|(41,645
|)
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|65,382,892
|185
|571,918
|-
|(415,394
|)
|156,709
|*
|Less than $1.
|**
|Issuance expenses totaled to $146.
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
| Accumulated
other
| Number of
shares
|Amount
| paid-in
capital
| comprehensive
loss
| Accumulated
deficit
|Total
|BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024
|57,778,628
|165
|515,887
|(305
|)
|(320,233
|)
|195,514
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|743,306
|2
|1,664
|-
|-
|1,666
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|5,845
|-
|-
|5,845
|Unrealized gain from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|317
|-
|317
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(39,455
|)
|(39,455
|)
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|58,521,934
|167
|523,396
|12
|(359,688
|)
|163,887
|Accumulated
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
|other
|Number of
|paid-in
|comprehensive
|Accumulated
|shares
|Amount
|capital
|deficit
|deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2025
|63,939,620
|181
|565,086
|1
|(401,710
|)
|163,558
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses **
|1,420,903
|4
|5,691
|-
|-
|5,695
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of RSUs
|3,245
|*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|19,124
|*
|42
|-
|-
|42
|Unrealized (loss) from marketable securities
|-
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|(1
|)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,099
|-
|-
|1,099
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,684
|)
|(13,684
|)
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
|65,382,892
|185
|571,918
|-
|(415,394
|)
|156,709
|*
|Less than $1.
|**
|Issuance expenses totaled to $146.
|Accumulated
|Ordinary shares
|Additional
|other
|Number of
|paid-in
|comprehensive
|Accumulated
|shares
|Amount
|capital
|deficit
|deficit
|Total
|U.S. Dollars in thousands
|BALANCE AT JULY 1, 2024
|58,497,123
|167
|521,069
|(52
|)
|(346,049
|)
|175,135
|Changes during the period:
|Issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|24,811
|*
|60
|-
|-
|60
|Other comprehensive gain
|-
|-
|-
|64
|-
|64
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|2,267
|-
|-
|2,267
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(13,639
|)
|(13,639
|)
|BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|58,521,934
|167
|523,396
|12
|(359,688
|)
|163,887
|*
|Less than $1.
| NANO-X IMAGING LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss for the period
|(41,645
|)
|(39,455
|)
|Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|3,376
|5,845
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,959
|7,959
|Exchange rate differentials
|186
|(108
|)
|Depreciation
|891
|839
|Deferred tax liability, net
|(283
|)
|(283
|)
|Realized income from sale of marketable securities
|-
|(2
|)
|Amortization of premium, discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
|108
|(113
|)
|Interest on long-term deposits
|(354
|)
|-
|Loss from disposal of property and equipment
|71
|116
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(132
|)
|(8
|)
|Change in inventories
|(23
|)
|(140
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|654
|1,206
|Other non-current assets
|30
|183
|Accounts payable
|(852
|)
|(1,972
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|493
|104
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(1,257
|)
|(74
|)
|Deferred Revenue
|133
|(246
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|266
|83
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(30,379
|)
|(26,066
|)
|CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(3,319
|)
|(1,730
|)
|Short-term deposits
|15,500
|-
|Purchase of marketable securities
|-
|(33,017
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|18,295
|40,938
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|30,476
|6,191
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs
|5,695
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
|163
|1,666
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|5,858
|1,666
|EFFECT OF CHANGES IN EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(73
|)
|25
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|5,882
|(18,184
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|39,304
|56,377
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
|45,186
|38,193
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CASH FLOWS
|Cash paid for interest
|103
|106
|Cash paid for income taxes
|184
|51
|SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOWS -
|Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right-of use assets
|131
|-
|Non-cash purchase of property and equipment
|54
|-
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
|UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
| (U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data))
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with GAAP. The Company uses information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, net, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP other expenses (income) and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted for (as applicable) amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to an offering and legal fees expenses in connection with class-action litigation. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the one-off or non-cash impact of the above reconciling items (as applicable) adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting, and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance. However, these non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares and Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|41,645
|39,455
|13,684
|13,639
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Less: Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|33
|76
|-
|-
|Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|7,959
|7,959
|2,653
|2,653
|Less: Offering expenses
|-
|420
|-
|-
|Less: Share-based compensation
|3,376
|5,845
|1,099
|2,267
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares
|30,277
|25,155
|9,932
|8,719
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|0.47
|0.43
|0.15
|0.15
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES (in thousands)
|64,025
|58,182
|64,324
|58,624
Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue to Non-GAAP cost of revenue (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP cost of revenue
|18,473
|16,002
|6,329
|5,843
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,668
|7,668
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|143
|173
|37
|61
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|10,662
|8,161
|3,736
|3,226
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss to Non-GAAP gross profit (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP gross loss
|(9,171
|)
|(7,719
|)
|(2,882
|)
|(2,812
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,668
|7,668
|2,556
|2,556
|Share-based compensation
|143
|173
|37
|61
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)
|(1,360
|)
|122
|(289
|)
|(195
|)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross loss margin to Non-GAAP gross profit margin (in percentage of revenue)
|GAAP gross loss margin
|(99
|)%
|(93
|)%
|(84
|)%
|(93
|)%
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|82
|%
|92
|%
|75
|%
|85
|%
|Share-based compensation
|2
|%
|2
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit (loss) margin
|(15
|)%
|1
|%
|(8
|)%
|(6
|)%
Reconciliation of GAAP research and development, expenses to Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP research and development expenses, net
|14,398
|14,781
|4,586
|4,749
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|1,015
|2,039
|323
|723
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net
|13,383
|12,742
|4,263
|4,026
Reconciliation of GAAP sales and marketing expenses to Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|3,666
|2,521
|1,488
|887
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of intangible assets
|291
|291
|97
|97
|Share-based compensation
|263
|572
|91
|222
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|3,112
|1,658
|1,300
|568
Reconciliation of GAAP general and administrative expenses to Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (U.S. dollars in thousands)
|GAAP general and administrative expenses
|15,541
|16,669
|5,276
|5,711
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Class-action litigation and SEC investigation
|33
|76
|-
|-
|Offering expenses
|-
|420
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation
|1,955
|3,061
|648
|1,261
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|13,553
|13,112
|4,628
|4,450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment