Nanox Announces Third Quarter Of 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

Company advances commercialization and is on track to meet year-end system deployment target

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“ Nanox” or the“ Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights:



Generated $3.4 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.



Acquired 100% of the stock of Vaso Healthcare IT, a provider of healthcare information technologies solutions, for cash and future operational based earnouts.

Secured new commercial collaborations to accelerate commercialization of the Nanox and AI Solutions globally.

Advanced clinical work supporting the use of Nanox solutions and adding Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and Olympe Imagerie in Paris as clinical trial sites. Made inroads into the European market, signing ARC distribution partnerships with EXRAY, a Czech imaging equipment distributor, and Althea France SARL, one of Europe's largest independent providers of medical technology services.



“We made a significant progress across our three strategic growth pillars in the third quarter. These pillars focus on advancing Nanox technologies and market expansion, continuing to build out our AI infrastructure, and doing all of this with improved operational efficiency,” said Erez Meltzer, Nanox Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of the Board.“During the quarter, we entered into multiple collaborations around the world to advance commercialization of both the and AI solutions, capped by the acquisition of Vaso Healthcare IT which aims to enlarge our growing AI solutions business. Our organization is focused on execution and is well-positioned to build on our momentum in the coming years.”

Financial results for three months ended September 30, 2025

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (the“Reported Period”), the Company reported a net loss of $13.7 million, compared to a net loss of $13.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (the“Comparable Period”), representing an increase of $0.1 million.

The Company reported revenue of $3.4 million in the Reported Period, compared to $3.0 million in the Comparable Period. During the Reported Period, the Company generated revenue through teleradiology services, the sale and deployment of its imaging systems and its AI solutions.

The Company's gross loss during the Reported Period totaled $2.9 million (gross loss margin of (84%)) on a GAAP basis, compared to $2.8 million (gross loss margin of (93%)) in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross loss for the Reported Period was $0.3 million (gross loss margin of approximately (8%)), compared to gross loss of $0.2 million (gross loss margin of approximately (6%)) in the Comparable Period.

The Company's revenue from teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $3.1 million, compared to revenue of $2.6 million in the Comparable Period. The Company's GAAP gross profit from teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $0.8 million (gross profit margin of approximately 25%), compared to $0.3 million (gross profit margin of approximately 13%) in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company's teleradiology services for the Reported Period was $1.3 million (gross profit margin of approximately 43%) compared to $0.9 million (gross profit margin of approximately 35%) in the Comparable Period. The increases in the Company's revenue and gross profit margins from teleradiology services were mainly attributable to customer retention, increased rates and increased volume of the Company's teleradiology reading services during the weekdays and weekends.

During the Reported Period, the Company generated revenue through the sales and deployment of its imaging systems and OEM services which amounted to $175 thousand for the Reported Period, with a gross loss of $1.7 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, compared to a revenue of $29 thousand with a gross loss of $1.5 million on a GAAP basis and Non-GAAP basis in the Comparable Period.

The Company's revenue from its AI solutions for the Reported Period was $142 thousand with a gross loss of $1.9 million on a GAAP basis, compared to a revenue of $434 thousand with a gross loss of $1.6 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP gross profit of the Company's AI solutions for the Reported Period was $75 thousand, compared to Non-GAAP gross profit of $370 thousand in the Comparable Period.

Research and development expenses, net of grants received, for the Reported Period were $4.6 million compared to $4.7 million in the Comparable Periods, reflecting a decrease of $0.1 million. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease of $0.4 million in share-based compensation and $0.5 million in expenses related to our development activities which were mitigated by an increase of $0.5 million in salaries and wages and a decrease of $0.3 million in grants received.

Sales and marketing expenses for the Reported Period were $1.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the Comparable Period which represents an increase of $0.6 million, mainly due to an increase of $0.5 million in salaries and wages and $0.1 million in marketing activities with connection to the commercialization in the U.S. market which were mitigated by a decrease of $0.1 million in share-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses for the Reported Period were $5.3 million, compared to $5.7 million in the Comparable Period. The decrease of $0.4 million was mainly due to a decrease of $0.6 million in share-based compensation, decrease of $0.2 million in the Company's legal expenses and a decrease of $0.2 million in D&O insurance expenses which was mitigated by an increase of $0.3 million in salaries and wages and an increase of $0.2 million in recruiting fees with connection to the commercialization in the U.S. market and employees recruitment.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shares for the Reported Period was $9.9 million, compared to $8.7 million in the Comparable Period. The increase of $1.2 million was mainly due to an increase of $0.1 million in the Non-GAAP gross loss and an increase of $1.1 million in the Non-GAAP operating expenses.

Non-GAAP gross loss for the Reported Period was $0.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP gross loss of $0.2 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP research and development expenses, net of grants received for the Reported Period, were $4.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for the Reported Period were $1.3 million, compared to $0.6 million in the Comparable Period. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the Reported Period were $4.6 million, compared to $4.5 million in the Comparable Period.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures above is mainly attributable to amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, expenses related to an offering and legal fees in connection with the class-action litigation. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 is provided in the financial results that are part of this press release.

Limited Guidance

Based on current market conditions and assuming that macroeconomic trends, including tariff policy, inflation, interest rate levels and supply chain costs do not materially impede activity in the medical technology industry generally, or for the Company specifically, the Company anticipates that the number of clinical, demo, and commercial units in various stages of deployment will grow to over 100 units by the end of 2025, on a worldwide basis.

2026 Full-Year Guidance

The guidance that follows supersedes all prior financial guidance or outlook statements made by the Company, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain known and unknown uncertainties and risks factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Please see“Forward-Looking Statements” below for more information.

For the year 2026 we expect revenues to reach $35 million.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities of $55.5 million, compared to $83.2 million as of December 31, 2024. During the reported period the Company experienced negative cash flow from operations of $30.4 million.

Other Assets

As of September, 30, 2025 the Company had property and equipment of $46.8 million, compared to $45.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had intangible assets of $62.0 million compared to $70.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to the periodic amortization of intangible assets in the amount of $8.0 million.

Shareholders' Equity

As of September 30, 2025 the Company had approximately 65.4 million shares outstanding compared to 63.8 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold approximately 1.4 million ordinary shares, which generated net proceeds of approximately $5.7 million, pursuant to the Company's previously announced Controlled Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreement, dated as of June 7, 2024 with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC (collectively, the“Agents”) relating to the issuance and sale from time to time of the Company's ordinary shares, an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million from time to time through the Agents pursuant to the sales agreement.

