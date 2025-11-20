Nationally Recognized Commodities Expert James Cordier Launches New Trading Firm, Introducing Refined Credit-Spread Strategies For Accredited Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OptionSpreaders represents the ultimate evolution of option selling, offering managed commodity option portfolios for high-net-worth and accredited investors through credit spreads.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commodities expert James Cordier today announced the launch of his new trading firm,, a U.S.-registered commodity trading advisor specializing in managing credit spread strategies on commodities futures options.

With 35 years of experience in the futures and options markets, Cordier launched as the next step in the evolution of managed option selling portfolios.

“Our goal is to give investors a professional, transparent way to participate in the same markets that institutions have long favored,” Cordier said.“Investors, they buy the market and want it to go up. What we are doing is, instead of picking which way the market will go, use the fundamentals available to us in commodities and choose a point well above or well below the market and say it is not going to go there. Using credit spreads allows us to slow the market down while maintaining many of the benefits to pure premium option selling“.

A nationally recognized expert on global commodities, Cordier began his career in 1984 as a commodities broker in Milwaukee, where he gained early experience with agriculture producers and end users across corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, coffee and oil markets. After working for a decade in the industry, Cordier turned to option selling, recognizing that most investors who bought options saw them expire worthless.

With Cordier and his team apply a quantitative, rules-based process that seeks to capture option premium through leveraged, out-of-the-money credit spreads in a dozen, diversified commodities. This approach aims to generate non-correlated results that may complement traditional stock and bond portfolios in bull, bear, or stagnant market conditions.

Throughout the years, Cordier has been regularly featured as a leading commodities expert, frequently sharing his perspective with media outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, FOX Business, The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Forbes, Barron's and other major financial publications. He is also the bestselling co-author of“The Complete Guide to Option Selling,” published by McGraw-Hill and now in its third edition.

manages private portfolios for high-net-worth and accredited investors with one focus: Selling leveraged, deep out-of-the-money option spreads on a basket of diversified commodities. In addition to working with individual investors, serves risk-capital accounts and family offices.

is a U.S.-registered Commodity Trading Advisor specializing in professionally managed credit-spread strategies on commodity futures options. Based in Tampa, Fla., serves accredited and high-net-worth investors seeking a smarter, more disciplined way to generate income from the markets without relying on stock direction or passive investing. For more information, visit: .

