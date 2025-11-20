Zscaler To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Tech Conference in San Francisco

Thursday, December 11, 2025

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York

Wednesday, January 14, 2025

Sessions that offer a webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at .

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

