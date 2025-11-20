Micropep Technologies Strengthens Board Of Directors With Appointment Of Agtech Leader Patricia Malarkey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Durham, North Carolina, USA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropep Technologies, a pioneer in micropeptide-based solutions for sustainable agriculture, today announced the appointment of Patricia "Trish" Malarkey, a globally recognized innovation leader, as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Malarkey brings over three decades of global innovation leadership across life sciences, food, and agricultural technology. She has held senior roles at leading organizations including Chief Innovation Officer at Royal DSM and Global Head of R&D at Syngenta, where she successfully led large, cross-disciplinary teams and aligned scientific breakthroughs with business growth. Her expertise spans biology, chemistry, biotechnology, and regulatory science. She has a proven track record of translating business goals into successful R&D strategies, making her a trusted advisor to several leading companies in the food and agriculture sectors.

“I am delighted to join Micropep's Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company,” said Trish Malarkey.“Micropep's innovative micropeptide platform has the potential to transform agriculture by bringing farmers new, sustainable, and reliable solutions. I look forward to working with the team and supporting Micropep's mission to unite the best of science and nature for the benefit of growers and the planet."

“Patricia's deep technical expertise and proven leadership in innovation come at a pivotal time for Micropep,” said Kevin Smith, Chairman of the Board.“Her breadth of technical knowledge and her passion for driving innovation will be invaluable in guiding our strategic roadmap as Micropep scales and prepares for commercialization.

“Trish's leadership in innovation, team building, and her deep understanding of agriculture and adjacent markets will significantly enhance our board,” said Georg Goeres, CEO of Micropep Technologies.“Her insights will be critically important as we broaden our vision and accelerate impact in the commercialization phase.”

Patricia's appointment reflects Micropep's commitment to building a world-class leadership team that will drive the company's vision and accelerate growth.

About Micropep Technologies

Micropep Technologies is a French American agtech company developing a new generation of targeted, sustainable crop protection products using micropeptides. Through its proprietary discovery platform Krisalix TM, Micropep designs short protein molecules that precisely regulate plant gene expression and is currently developing its first product, a biofungicide with a novel mode of action targeting major fungal diseases. Micropep's mission is to deliver the next frontier in crop protection-safe, effective, and sustainable solutions for farmers worldwide.





Attachment

Cover Image

CONTACT: Marketing and Communications Lead Beatriz Sargu Micropep Technologies...