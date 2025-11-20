MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revolutionary Program to Provide Vision Correction at No Cost in Exchange for Anonymized Ophthalmic Data to Advance and Train AI Large Language Models

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InWith Corporation, a pioneer in smart vision technology, today announced an ambitious initiative to provide free prescription glasses and contact lenses to millions of people worldwide starting as early as 2026. In exchange, participants consent to donate their anonymized ophthalmic data to train large language models (LLMs) for artificial intelligence applications. Under the program, dubbed“People See Free,” anyone requiring vision correction can potentially receive high-quality glasses or contact lenses at no cost. Participant identities will remain completely private and will never be disclosed. For example, unique, de-identified visual data-such as refractive error patterns, corneal topography, and real-time ocular health metrics-will be contributed to secure AI training datasets.“This is a game-changing opportunity to democratize access to vision care while accelerating breakthroughs in health and technology,” said Dr. David Markus, President and Chief Technology Officer of InWith Corporation.“By harnessing the collective power of millions of anonymized eye data points, we can train AI systems to detect early signs of disease, optimize vision correction, and unlock new frontiers in preventive healthcare. A real-world Impact of AI-powered ophthalmic data.” The donated data will fuel advancements across multiple domains:



Early Disease Detection: AI models can identify subtle changes in retinal patterns to flag risks for diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, or macular degeneration years before symptoms appear.

Personalized Vision Optimization: Real-time data from smart contact lenses can enable dynamic prescription adjustments, reducing eye strain during prolonged screen use.

Public Health Insights: Aggregated trends can help predict and prevent vision-related issues in aging populations or occupational groups exposed to digital devices. Neurological Monitoring: Ocular movement and pupil response data may assist in detecting early indicators of conditions like Parkinson's disease or traumatic brain injury.



All data will be processed in compliance with global privacy standards, including GDPR and HIPAA, ensuring full anonymization and ethical use. Sign Up Today. Eligible individuals can enroll now at to secure their place in the program. Early registrants will receive priority access to free vision assessments and personalized corrective lenses upon launch. InWith Technologies is committed to a future where clear vision is a universal right-and where shared data powers a healthier tomorrow.

Media Contact:

David Riedel

Director of Communications

InWith Technologies

Email: ...

@inwithcorp on X

About InWith Corporation: InWith Corporation is an innovation leader in integration of microelectronics into soft contact lenses, smart eyewear, and AI-integrated vision solutions. The company is dedicated to enhancing human potential through cutting-edge ophthalmic technology.