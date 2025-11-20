Televero Behavioral Health Expands Rural Mental Health Access Through Telehealth Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In recognition of National Rural Health Day, Televero Behavioral Health, a Texas-based telehealth provider, has announced expanded efforts to increase access to behavioral health services in rural communities across the United States. The organization is applying its virtual care model to improve access, reduce wait times, and support continuity of care in areas that have long faced provider shortages.

Televero reports that its model is helping to address persistent barriers to care in rural regions, where many counties have few or no practicing mental health professionals. By offering timely access to therapy and psychiatric services via secure video sessions, the organization is working to close the access gap for rural patients, including those with limited transportation or financial constraints.

“Where someone lives should not determine whether they can access mental health care,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health.“Our model is built to meet patients where they are-geographically and emotionally.”

Addressing a Nationwide Challenge

Approximately 61 million Americans live in rural areas, where behavioral health challenges are often exacerbated by geographic isolation, stigma, and economic barriers. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), a majority of these areas are classified as mental health provider shortage regions. The result is a silent epidemic-rising rates of depression, anxiety, substance use, and suicide, compounded by isolation and limited support systems.

Televero's model provides virtual access to licensed therapists and psychiatric providers, with appointments often available within days, rather than the industry standard of weeks or months. The organization accepts most major insurance plans and partners with local organizations, schools, and clinics to support care continuity and reach underserved populations.

Unprecedented Outcomes

According to internal outcome tracking, 85% of Televero patients demonstrate symptom improvement by their first follow-up behavioral health assessment. For communities where help has historically been out of reach, that's more than improvement-it's a breakthrough.

But Televero's impact goes beyond individual appointments. The organization is building sustainable mental health infrastructure in rural America, forming partnerships with schools, primary care providers, and community organizations to reach individuals who might otherwise fall through the cracks.

“When people say rural mental health isn't solvable, we see that as a challenge-not a roadblock,” said Dr. Victor Gonzalez, Televero's Medical Director.“We've proven it can be done-and done well.”

In Alignment with National Efforts

Televero's expansion efforts coincide with the observance of National Rural Health Day and support the broader goals of the Power of Rural movement, led by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH). That initiative highlights innovation and resilience in rural health, emphasizing solutions that strengthen rural health policy and community collaboration efforts.

“We're not waiting for the system to catch up,” said Wolf.“People in rural communities need care now-and we're here to deliver it, without compromise.”

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a Texas-based, multi-state telehealth provider committed to closing the mental health access gap in rural and underserved communities. With a growing team of licensed clinicians and a digital platform designed for simplicity and speed, Televero delivers therapy and psychiatric care that meets patients where they are-no travel required. By combining clinical expertise with technology that removes barriers, Televero is helping individuals and families across rural America access care that's timely, personal, and proven to improve outcomes. Recognized for its rapid growth and impact, Televero recently ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.