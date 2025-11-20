Over 200 Investors Back World's First Foldable Smart Helmet As Woolf Helmets Smashes Funding Target

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Woolf Helmets has secured 100% of its £450,000 raise target from 200+ investors on Seedrs/Republic Europe. The campaign is now accepting overfund investments. Based on the success of the campaign so far, Woolf Helmets should close the round at £1 million.

Woolf Helmets is the world's first foldable smart helmet. The helmet features automatic hands-free turn technology and award winning Energy Reduction Technology® (ERT), providing rotational force protection against traumatic brain injuries (similar to MIPS systems). The Woolf helmet is also designed to be convertible to a snow sports helmet.

This campaign has clearly captured the attention of investors eager to be part of the company's expansion into the fast-growing micromobility market. The market response speaks volumes as does Woolf's April Kickstarter campaign which closed at 750% above target, confirming intense consumer demand.

Founded by multi-award-winning British inventor Jeff Woolf OBE, Woolf Helmets builds on his track record of innovation. Woolf's experience and track record - OBE recipient, two-time British Inventor of the Year, and inventor behind acclaimed products like Morpher - ensures robust execution.

His previous Seedrs/Republic campaigns raised over £5.5 million, with tennis star Sir Andy Murray among the investors backing his earlier product, the Morpher folding helmet.

Jeff Woolf OBE said:“It's fantastic to see such strong investor confidence in the campaign. We've worked hard to create a product that solves real world problems, and it's clear that both consumers and investors believe in what we're building.”

One investor wrote publicly on the Woolf Helmets campaign discussion page, "I gave up investing on Seedrs, but Jeff you have been a star on this platform, I therefore broke my policy and increased my initial investment.”

Each day, millions rely on hire bikes and e-scooters, yet helmet use remains critically low, mainly due to bulk and inconvenience. Woolf, whose life was saved by a helmet after a serious cycling accident, has dedicated years to overcoming this barrier. His latest innovation is the Woolf Helmet, which seamlessly blends portability, advanced safety technology, great looks and smart features.

But portability is just the start.

This helmet is packed with innovative features:

- Hands-free indicators activated by simple head movements

- Motion-sensitive automatic brake lights

- Crash detection and emergency alerts via the Woolf Helmets app

- Patented Energy Reduction Technology (ERT®) to mitigate rotational forces and lower traumatic brain injury risks (similar to MIPS systems)

- Emergency service and emergency contact notifications in the event of an accident

- Flat-folding design for easy portability, ultra-fast: folds/unfolds in a fraction of a second

- Ability to convert for snow sports usage



Valued at $4.8 billion, the global helmet market is projected to reach almost $7.5 billion by 2030, fueled by the exponential growth of micromobility and tightening safety regulations worldwide. Currently, 28 countries enforce helmet laws, with more on the way.

The Woolf Helmet will meet CPSC (US) and CE EN1078 (global) standards and is protected by a strong IP portfolio. Lightweight and flat-folding or unfolding in an instant, it fits easily in a bag, making it the most convenient helmet ever designed.

"Helmets haven't evolved in decades, even as urban commuting has changed dramatically. The Woolf Helmet is designed for the demands of today's riders. The best helmet to keep you safe is the one you actually bring with you and this helmet can come with you anywhere,” Woolf states.

Funding Goals:

Proceeds will expand manufacturing and distribution for a Q1 2026 global launch, with a retail price of $219.

ABOUT WOOLF HELMETS

Woolf Helmets is a London-based company dedicated to improving cycling, micromobility and sports safety through thoughtful and innovative design and technology. Founded by Jeff Woolf OBE, the company focuses on creating folding helmets that are practical, safe and sustainable.

ABOUT JEFF WOOLF

Jeff Woolf is a multi-award-winning British inventor and entrepreneur, recognised with an OBE for services to innovation and business. He previously created the world's first folding helmet, which won numerous international awards. His current venture, Woolf Helmets, is focused on making helmets more portable, safer and smarter for the massively expanding global micromobility and“last-mile” market.