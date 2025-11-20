Allay Health And Wellness Announces Katy Redfield Will Speak At ASKP3 2026 Annual Conference In Austin, Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Katy Redfield, APRN, Co-Founder and Program Director of Allay Health & Wellness, will deliver a featured presentation at the American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists & Practitioners (ASKP3) 2026 Annual Conference, scheduled for January 29‐31 in Austin, Texas. Her session, titled“Ketamine-Assisted Therapy: Integrating Mindfulness and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Techniques,” will focus on combining ketamine therapy with mindfulness practices and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) techniques to enhance therapeutic outcomes in mental health and pain treatment.

About Katy Redfield, APRN:

Katy Redfield brings over 20 years of experience in nursing and advanced practice, with a focus on integrative mental health and ketamine-assisted treatment. At Allay Health & Wellness, she leads programs offering medically supervised ketamine infusion therapy alongside therapeutic integration, including mindfulness, DBT, and trauma-informed approaches. Her work emphasizes a holistic, patient-centered approach to mental health and pain management, reflecting Allay's mission to provide innovative, evidence-based care in South Florida.

About the ASKP3 Annual Conference:

The ASKP3 Annual Conference, themed“Building the Gold Standard: Advancing Excellence in Ketamine Therapy and Informing the Psychedelic Future,” will be hosted at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas, from January 29 to 31, 2026. The event is expected to convene over 400 clinicians, therapists, researchers, administrators, and allied health professionals engaged in ketamine and emerging psychedelic-assisted treatments. The program includes plenary sessions, peer-reviewed research presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to support the ethical, safe, and effective clinical use of ketamine. Katy Redfield's presentation will provide practical guidance on integrating mindfulness and DBT into ketamine-assisted therapy protocols, helping practitioners enhance patient outcomes.

About Allay Health & Wellness:

Allay Health & Wellness is a leading provider of integrative mental health and pain-management services in South Florida. The clinic specializes in medically supervised ketamine infusion therapy for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain, complemented by therapeutic integration that includes mindfulness practices, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, trauma-informed psychotherapy, and lifestyle-medicine support. Allay takes a patient-centered approach, designing individualized treatment plans that combine cutting-edge clinical protocols with evidence-based psychotherapy to address both immediate symptoms and long-term wellness goals.

Beyond ketamine therapy, Allay provides comprehensive mental health services including psychiatric evaluation, psychotherapy, and ongoing clinical support to ensure continuity of care. The clinic emphasizes collaboration between patients and providers, using education and guided therapeutic practices to empower patients to actively participate in their recovery. Allay's commitment to innovation, research-informed protocols, and holistic treatment positions the practice as a leader in the field of integrative mental health, expanding access to novel therapies while maintaining high standards of safety and clinical excellence.