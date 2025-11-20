403
Pakistani Forces Eliminate Over Thirty Militants
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces have killed at least 30 militants in a series of military operations across the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past several days, the army’s media wing announced on Thursday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security personnel killed 23 militants in Kurram, four in Mohmand, two in Lakki Marwat, and one in Tank districts during operations on Wednesday.
In a separate incident, at least two police officers lost their lives and four others were injured when a bomb detonated near their vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan district on Thursday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed to the media.
Pakistani forces have intensified intelligence-driven operations in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recent attacks in Islamabad and multiple areas of the province.
Earlier this week, on Monday, the military killed at least four militants in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.
The day before, ISPR reported that at least 23 militants were killed in two significant confrontations in the Bajaur and Bannu districts.
On Sunday, military operations in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan led to the deaths of at least 15 additional militants.
The escalation follows last week’s suicide bombing outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, which claimed at least 12 lives and left nearly three dozen others wounded.
