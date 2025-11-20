Aurania Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Up To $1.5 Million

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) -announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 12,500,000 units of the Company (the "") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit (the "") for total gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$1,500,000 (the ""). The Company has reserved the right to increase the size of the Offering by up to 25% of the size of the Offering, such that up to an additional 3,125,000 Units may be issued to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$375,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for the preliminary economic assessment by international consultancy firm SRK on the Balangero tailings retreatment project in Italy, exploration programs at the Company's mineral properties, and for general working capital purposes.

Finders

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to certain eligible finders of up to 7% in cash of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Company by such finders and up to 7% in finders warrants (the " Finder Warrants ") of the aggregate number of Units placed by such finders, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Unit at the Issue Price and will be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will be comprised of one Common Share and one Warrant.

Subscription Procedure

Existing shareholders and other investors interested in subscribing to the Offering should register their interest via email to.

Closing and Hold Period

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to be completed on or about December 16, 2025, or such other date or dates that the Company may determine and may close in tranches. Closing is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including (but not limited to) the receipt of approval from the TSXV for the listing of the Common Shares and the Warrant Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants.

The Warrants are not eligible to be listed and therefore will not be tradeable on the TSXV. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering, as applicable, under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

Insider Participation

Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire Units under the Offering. Such participation will be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under the policies of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company anticipates relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to the related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be acquired by the participating directors and officers nor the consideration to be paid by such directors and officers is anticipated to exceed 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

