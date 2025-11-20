Altura Energy Successfully Recompletes Two Initial Wells And Is Producing And Selling Helium Through Onsite Processing Plant As Of November 19, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) -(the "") is pleased to announce the initial two recompletions were successful and resulted in the re-establishment of helium flow to the onsite processing plant. Once processed, the helium is being sold to an offtake partner at a contracted price of US$350/mcf, less deductions for plant maintenance.

Well #1 and #2 were completed on November 7th and 13th respectively. Since completion, both wells have shown positive signs of long-term helium production with stable downhole pressures and initial 12-hour flow rates of 123mcf/day of gas from well #1 and 118mcf/day from well #2. Helium concentrations are indicated to be between 5% - 8% based on initial flow results from the processing plant, however, the Company is currently scheduling a gas analysis to be conducted on the wells.

"Since these wells have had no work done to them after being drilled in 2020, I was pleasantly surprised by the state of the wells and the positive pressure signs they are showing now that recompletion work has finished," says Ashley Lastinger, CEO of the Company.

The Company is currently monitoring the wells on a day-to-day basis and evaluating the maintenance efforts required, if any, for long-term helium production. The Company has contracted a team of engineers and experienced field personnel tasked with ensuring consistent helium production from the two wells and will be on site daily for the foreseeable future.

The Company is currently evaluating three additional wells on the property to be completed once the gas analysis is finalized on the initial two wells. The analysis and initial well monitoring will help the Company understand the geology and helium flow characteristics in more depth before the recompletion of additional targets, ensuring efficient use of capital.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ).