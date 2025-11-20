Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Clear Blue Technologies International To Report Q3 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, November 27Th, 2025


2025-11-20 08:15:50
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-GridTM Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday, November 27th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review these developments and discuss its outlook moving into 2026.

Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

MENAFN20112025004218003983ID1110373365



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search