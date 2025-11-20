Clear Blue Technologies International To Report Q3 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On Thursday, November 27Th, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) the Smart Off-GridTM Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for its third quarter 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will host a conference call on Thursday, November 27th, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review these developments and discuss its outlook moving into 2026.

Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-GridTM power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.