Earthlabs Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025



Net investment gains of $23,138,120 for the quarter and $31,701,678 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from our investment portfolio, a 109.7% return on investments;

55.8% increase in advertising and sponsorships revenue as compared to Q3 2024 with advertising and sponsorship revenue of $5,379,047 for the nine months period ended September 30, 2025 (26.1% increase); Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $69,736,066.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) (" EarthLabs " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 of the Company (the " Financial Results ").

Highlights for the three-months period ended September 30, 2025:



Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $2,189,792 as compared to $1,405,283 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 55.8%;

Net investment gains of $23,138,120 from our investment portfolio as compared to $944,686 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 2,349.3%; Net income and comprehensive income of $20,288,958 (basic earnings per share of $0.15) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $871,536 (basic loss per share of $0.01) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights for the nine-months period ended September 30, 2025:



Completed the nine-month period with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $69,736,066 as compared to $39,234,437, an increase of 77.7%;

Advertising and sponsorships revenue of $5,379,047 as compared to $4,265,753 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 26.1%;

Net investment gains of $31,701,678 from our investment portfolio as compared to $3,827,914 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 728.2%; Net income and comprehensive income of $25,726,512 (basic earnings per share of $0.19) as compared to net loss and comprehensive loss of $1,228,107 (basic loss per share of $0.01) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

During the quarter, EarthLabs expanded its media reach through strategic content partnerships and innovative engagement programs. The Northern Miner's Great Canadian Treasure Hunt campaign drew thousands of participants across Canada, reinforcing the Company's position as a leading connector between investors, explorers, and the broader mining ecosystem. Additionally, EarthLabs continues to invest in technology and data-driven storytelling across its platforms, integrating new analytics tools and deepening relationships with partners in the mining sector.

"Our strategy is paying off, plain and simple," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "These quarterly results are the outcome of disciplined capital allocation, operational focus, and years of investment in the right platforms and people. EarthLabs has built real leverage to the mining sector's next cycle, and it's showing up in the numbers. We plan to continue updating the market quarterly as we execute on our strategy. The train's moving, investors paying attention can see where it's headed."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, with comparatives: