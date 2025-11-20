Earthlabs Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) highlights
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Advertising and sponsorships revenue
|$
|2,189,792
|$
|1,405,283
|$
|5,379,047
|$
|4,265,753
|Subscriptions revenue
|313,641
|310,090
|937,661
|914,697
|Sales of exploration maps
|41,640
|35,027
|118,252
|140,108
|Net investment gains
|23,138,120
|944,686
|31,701,678
|3,827,914
|Other income
|322,536
|98,654
|902,295
|575,882
|Operating, general and administrative
|(3,151,437
|)
|(2,776,548
|)
|(9,323,710
|)
|(8,099,814
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(350,535
|)
|(840,751
|)
|(1,648,280
|)
|(2,430,756
|)
|Total expenses
|(3,532,212
|)
|(3,653,424
|)
|(11,065,005
|)
|(10,640,481
|)
|Loss from equity investment
|(5,185
|)
|(13,874
|)
|(25,333
|)
|(30,385
|)
|Income tax recovery (expense)
|(2,179,374
|)
|2,022
|(2,222,083
|)
|(281,595
|)
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|20,288,958
|(871,536
|)
|25,726,512
|(1,228,017
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share for the period – basic and diluted
|0.15
|(0.01
|)
|0.19
|(0.01
|)
|Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position highlights
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,789,682
|$
|4,122,474
|Due from brokers
|2,635,213
|416,907
|Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses
|309,152
|519,491
|Investments, at fair value
|60,553,876
|32,912,428
|Equity investment
|1,757,295
|1,782,628
|Right-of-use assets, net
|858,503
|992,417
|Intangible Assets
|2,737,333
|2,826,438
|Goodwill
|624,290
|624,290
|Total assets
|75,184,993
|44,930,710
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,116,489
|1,697,947
|Deferred revenue
|6,113,649
|3,452,044
|Total promissory note
|766,950
|726,458
|Total lease liabilities
|926,830
|1,031,645
|Deferred tax liabilities
|2,220,060
|-
|Total liabilities
|11,400,208
|7,105,575
|Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants
|52,808,281
|52,575,143
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|10,976,504
|(14,750,008
|)
About EarthLabs Inc.
EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO, The Northern Miner, MINING, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.
