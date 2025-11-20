Founders Metals Completes 36,000 Hectare Acquisition & Expands Upper Antino Gold Mineralization To 2.5 Kilometres
|Drillhole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|FR174
|0.0
|8.1
|8.1
|0.84
|and
|18.6
|29.1
|10.5
|1.85
|and
|35.1
|38.1
|3.0
|1.32
|and
|166.0
|172.0
|6.0
|0.61
|FR173
|0.0
|12.6
|12.6
|0.66
|and
|109.0
|113.0
|4.0
|5.10
|and
|133.0
|152.0
|19.0
|1.18
|and
|197.0
|204.0
|7.0
|11.74
|FR172
|8.1
|68.1
|60.0
|0.85
|incl.
|14.1
|45.6
|46.0
|1.03
|and
|77.1
|83.1
|6.0
|0.69
|and
|89.1
|105.6
|16.5
|0.34
|FR171
|140.0
|153.0
|13.0
|0.53
|and
|194.0
|203.0
|9.0
|3.20
|and
|236.0
|252.0
|16.0
|0.93
|and
|275.0
|277.0
|2.0
|1.89
|and
|306.0
|314.0
|8.0
|0.58
|and
|327.0
|329.0
|2.0
|7.28
|and
|387.0
|390.0
|3.0
|1.45
|FR170
|36.6
|48.6
|12.0
|0.17
|and
|171.0
|173.0
|2.0
|6.52
|and
|247.0
|258.0
|11.0
|0.30
|and
|271.0
|278.0
|7.0
|1.38
|and
|309.0
|316.0
|7.0
|0.37
|FR169
|206.0
|217.0
|11.0
|0.24
|and
|224.0
|231.0
|7.0
|0.32
|and
|374.0
|376.0
|2.0
|4.27
|and
|388.0
|392.0
|4.0
|0.56
|and
|452.0
|466.0
|14.0
|0.69
|FR168
|137.0
|145.0
|8.0
|0.23
|and
|305.0
|312.0
|7.0
|3.52
|and
|335.0
|338.0
|3.0
|1.14
|and
|389.0
|394.0
|5.0
|0.80
|FR167
|NSA
|FR166
|186.0
|198.0
|12.0
|0.25
|FR165
|0.0
|26.1
|26.1
|0.20
|and
|84.0
|86.0
|2.0
|0.79
|and
|104.0
|106.0
|2.0
|0.72
|and
|138.0
|145.0
|7.0
|0.55
|and
|151.0
|171.0
|20.0
|0.68
|and
|202.0
|224.0
|22.0
|0.41
|and
|254.0
|256.0
|2.0
|0.58
|FR164
|12.6
|23.1
|10.5
|0.43
|and
|71.0
|74.0
|3.0
|0.49
|FR163
|NSA
|FR162
|0.0
|8.1
|8.1
|0.72
|and
|14.1
|18.6
|4.5
|1.37
|and
|297.0
|309.0
|12.0
|0.39
|FR161
|0.0
|17.1
|17.1
|0.58
|and
|72.6
|77.0
|4.4
|0.95
|and
|105.0
|125.0
|20.0
|0.14
|and
|137.0
|143.0
|6.0
|2.12
|FR160
|NSA
|FR159
|100.0
|122.0
|22.0
|0.45
|and
|129.0
|136.0
|7.0
|0.32
|and
|240.0
|243.0
|3.0
|1.56
|and
|249.0
|259.0
|10.0
|0.18
|FR158
|171.0
|173.0
|2.0
|0.53
|FR157
|0.0
|36.6
|36.6
|0.14
|and
|119.1
|135.0
|15.9
|0.11
|and
|195.0
|212.0
|17.0
|3.06
|incl.
|208.0
|212.0
|4.0
|10.44
|FR156
|71.1
|86.0
|14.9
|0.37
|and
|196.0
|198.0
|2.0
|4.19
|FR155
|164.1
|171.6
|7.5
|0.16
|and
|197.0
|205.0
|8.0
|0.30
|and
|260.0
|264.0
|4.0
|0.53
|FR154
|0.0
|30.6
|30.6
|0.23
|and
|113.0
|117.0
|4.0
|1.34
|and
|182.0
|186.0
|4.0
|1.18
|and
|225.0
|239.0
|14.0
|1.88
|and
|248.0
|253.0
|5.0
|0.22
|FR153
|69.6
|84.6
|15.0
|0.56
|and
|143.0
|147.0
|4.0
|0.92
|FR152
|131.0
|135.0
|4.0
|0.29
|and
|162.0
|174.0
|12.0
|0.21
|and
|222.0
|232.0
|10.0
|0.82
|FR151
|0.0
|12.6
|12.6
|0.43
|and
|18.6
|21.6
|3.0
|0.90
|and
|101.0
|107.0
|6.0
|3.88
|and
|156.0
|162.0
|6.0
|0.48
|and
|205.0
|215.0
|10.0
|0.66
|and
|232.0
|234.0
|2.0
|0.56
|FR150
|12.6
|24.6
|12.0
|0.30
|and
|51.6
|60.6
|9.0
|0.15
|and
|68.1
|86.1
|18.0
|0.23
|FR149
|NSA
|FR148
|1.5
|9.6
|8.1
|0.14
|and
|45.6
|54.6
|9.0
|0.37
|and
|144.0
|148.0
|4.0
|1.42
|FR147
|NSA
|FR146
|185.0
|187.0
|2.0
|0.56
|and
|193.0
|196.0
|3.0
|1.21
|and
|310.0
|322.0
|12.0
|0.59
|and
|328.0
|339.0
|11.0
|0.14
|FR145
|NSA
|FR144
|53.1
|56.1
|3.0
|0.59
|FR143
|242.0
|245.0
|3.0
|0.68
|and
|331.0
|340.0
|9.0
|0.13
|FR142
|NSA
|FR141
|56.1
|72.6
|16.5
|0.21
|FR140
|0.0
|12.6
|12.6
|0.23
|and
|85.0
|87.0
|2.0
|0.58
|and
|235.0
|237.0
|2.0
|1.76
|FR139
|100.0
|115.0
|15.0
|0.38
|FR137
|173.0
|195.0
|22.0
|0.20
|and
|211.0
|235.0
|24.0
|0.16
|FR136
|96.6
|101.1
|4.5
|0.25
|FR135
|14.1
|30.6
|16.5
|0.14
|and
|136.0
|151.0
|15.0
|0.20
|and
|199.0
|211.0
|12.0
|0.18
|and
|267.0
|271.0
|4.0
|0.32
|FR133
|80.1
|98.1
|18.0
|0.37
|and
|260.0
|269.0
|9.0
|0.12
|FR131
|NSA
|FR128
|287.0
|296.0
|9.0
|0.30
|and
|434.0
|443.0
|9.0
|0.36
|and
|464.0
|468.0
|4.0
|0.60
|and
|499.0
|501.0
|2.0
|0.84
|FR125
|68.1
|89.1
|21.0
|0.15
|FR119
|0.0
|20.1
|20.1
|0.14
|and
|41.1
|48.6
|7.5
|0.14
|FR117
|0.0
|20.1
|20.1
|0.47
|and
|32.0
|34.0
|2.0
|0.74
|FR116
|0.0
|15.6
|15.6
|0.60
|and
|90.0
|100.0
|10.0
|0.34
|and
|384.0
|406.0
|22.0
|0.24
* Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 85% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. All are diamond drill holes . Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Nothing included in table <1 gram * metre.
Table 2: Upper Antino Drill Hole Locations
|Hole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Depth (m)
|FR174
|817152.32
|401033.17
|153.10
|235.20
|-50.30
|305.00
|FR173
|817150.50
|401036.04
|153.11
|280.30
|-60.20
|300.50
|FR172
|817360.90
|400743.63
|214.27
|240.20
|-50.30
|200.00
|FR171
|817279.74
|401321.61
|175.01
|249.50
|-50.30
|405.00
|FR170
|817498.60
|400824.54
|210.37
|240.10
|-50.30
|323.01
|FR169
|817280.06
|401321.72
|174.93
|249.90
|-70.00
|487.13
|FR168
|817352.17
|401142.64
|158.03
|259.70
|-55.30
|452.00
|FR167
|817387.24
|401615.58
|155.73
|249.7
|-50.30
|251.00
|FR166
|816910.55
|400589.80
|220.85
|270.40
|-50.10
|199.95
|FR165
|817290.04
|400981.86
|168.28
|240.10
|-70.10
|308.00
|FR164
|816972.57
|401799.60
|163.18
|80.00
|-50.00
|308.00
|FR163
|817449.12
|401548.35
|196.88
|249.90
|-50.30
|252.62
|FR162
|817248.65
|401620.98
|150.93
|260.00
|-50.40
|322.96
|FR161
|817289.64
|400981.64
|168.26
|239.90
|-50.30
|371.00
|FR160
|816819.74
|400824.49
|220.68
|270.00
|-50.00
|201.50
|FR159
|816889.04
|401594.43
|178.62
|260.10
|-70.50
|519.54
|FR158
|816950.53
|400815.48
|210.36
|270.00
|-49.90
|221.00
|FR157
|817327.97
|400887.57
|209.87
|240.10
|-50.00
|269.00
|FR156
|816888.50
|401593.00
|179.62
|260.10
|-50.30
|435.60
|FR155
|817872.05
|399983.62
|202.59
|270.20
|-50.00
|302.00
|FR154
|817413.32
|400942.87
|194.36
|240.10
|-50.00
|258.38
|FR153
|817278.66
|400924.86
|178.20
|240.00
|-50.40
|374.00
|FR152
|817676.96
|400156.07
|200.63
|270.00
|-49.80
|251.00
|FR151
|817382.22
|400989.82
|185.59
|240.40
|-50.40
|240.54
|FR150
|817548.70
|400656.37
|214.14
|270.00
|-50.00
|200.00
|FR149
|817826.05
|400163.99
|208.00
|269.90
|-49.90
|275.00
|FR148
|817435.67
|400658.27
|215.47
|270.10
|-49.90
|227.00
|FR147
|817954.52
|400164.04
|200.21
|270.30
|-50.20
|299.00
|FR146
|816941.02
|401353.16
|233.14
|260.40
|-75.00
|551.01
|FR145
|817324.83
|400661.86
|216.61
|269.90
|-50.20
|200.00
|FR144
|817533.32
|400403.47
|208.31
|269.90
|-50.00
|302.00
|FR143
|816941.28
|401353.08
|233.14
|260.10
|-65.10
|501.00
|FR142
|817454.89
|401131.61
|164.13
|260.00
|-50.20
|173.03
|FR141
|818176.07
|400167.63
|203.00
|270.00
|-50.10
|349.87
|FR140
|817636.75
|401164.46
|155.35
|259.80
|-50.20
|272.09
|FR139
|817687.97
|400402.89
|205.99
|270.20
|-49.90
|250.59
|FR137
|817786.58
|401205.06
|156.50
|259.80
|-50.00
|301.98
|FR136
|817816.78
|400411.92
|204.83
|270.30
|-49.80
|202.96
|FR135
|817639.22
|401381.32
|155.97
|250.20
|-50.10
|322.98
|FR133
|817969.65
|400366.88
|206.16
|270.30
|-50.00
|304.95
|FR131
|818160.06
|400381.95
|204.98
|270.00
|-50.30
|357.53
|FR128
|818254.31
|400003.46
|194.77
|270.10
|-50.20
|560.08
|FR125
|818029.09
|399996.97
|176.43
|270.40
|-50.10
|290.20
|FR119
|817221.99
|400866.81
|179.97
|229.80
|-65.00
|476.00
|FR117
|817162.88
|400985.76
|154.05
|245.00
|-60.00
|414.82
|FR116
|817163.00
|400986.16
|153.99
|250.20
|-69.80
|464.00
*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)
About Founders Metals Inc.
Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 56,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.
12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment