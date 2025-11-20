Founders Metals Completes 36,000 Hectare Acquisition & Expands Upper Antino Gold Mineralization To 2.5 Kilometres

Founders also announces drill core assay results from its ongoing 60,000 metre (m) drill program. The results extend Upper Antino gold mineralization to a total strike length of over 2,500 m, and include intervals of 17.0 m of 3.06 g/t Au in hole FR157 and a broader, near-surface interval of 60.0 m of 0.85 g/t Au from a depth of only 8.1 m in hole FR172 .

Colin Padget, Founders' President & CEO, commented: "This is a transformational period for Founders - over the past two weeks, we've closed a C$50 million strategic investment from Gold Fields, expanded the Antino land package to 56,000 hectares, and with today's results, demonstrated excellent along-strike, progressive growth of gold mineralization at Upper Antino.

With a strong cash position, a proven exploration team, and clear ability to operate efficiently in Suriname, Founders is well positioned to systematically explore our ever-growing land package of highly prospective geology with the proven potential to host multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Our four drills are currently turning at Da Vinci, Lower Antino, Parbo, and Upper Antino, with Van Gogh drilling planned to begin shortly. Results from Maria Geralda and Parbo are expected in the coming weeks, followed by results from other priority targets through Q4 and into early 2026."

Drilling Highlights:

250-metre Extension Along Parallel Gold Mineralization Continues Between Froyo and Donut



17.0 m of 3.06 g/t Au, including 4.0 m of 10.44 g/t Au from 195.0 m (FR157), confirming mineralization continues along strike to the southeast (Figure 2 & 3)

46.0 m of 1.03 g/t Au, within a broader 60.0 m interval of 0.85 g/t Au from 8.1 m (FR172), demonstrating near-surface mineralization with significant widths 14.0 m of 1.88 g/t Au from 225.0 m (FR154)

Main Froyo Zone Drilling Demonstrates Vertical Continuity Along Multiple Structures

7.0 m of 11.74 g/t Au from 197.0 m, 19.0 m of 1.18 g/t Au from 133.0 m, and 4.0 m of 5.10 g/t Au from 109.0 m (FR173)

Definitive Agreement

Founders has signed a Definitive Agreement and closed the transaction announced on October 31, 2025 to acquire 100% of the 36,000 ha Right of Exploration on the concession immediately west of Antino with an arm's length Surinamese private company. Total consideration for the acquisition comprises US$5.0 million (US$139/ha) in cash plus contingent milestone payments of: (1) US$1.0 million upon publishing a mineral resource estimate of 1 million or more ounces of gold, (2) a one-time payment of US$2.50 per recoverable ounce defined in a completed Feasibility Study, and (3) US$2.50 per ounce produced beyond the Feasibility Study estimate.







Figure 1: Antino Gold Project Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Upper Antino Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Oblique View & Long-Section of Upper Antino Drilling by Founders to Date

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 1: Upper Antino Assay Results