Scope Technologies Corp. Announces Strategic Relationship With Urban Defense Tactics (UDT) To Support Quantum-Safe Infrastructure Expansion Across Asia Pacific

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration withto support Scope's expansion into theregion and contribute to emerging infrastructure projects designed to incorporate quantum-resilient security standards from the outset.

The collaboration provides Scope with a structured entry point into two key jurisdictions - Cambodia and Hong Kong - beginning with an anchor deployment for multiple Cambodian clients. This installation establishes Scope's first operational reference site in the region and creates a foundation for additional opportunities across gaming, financial services, and enterprise operators, sectors that face growing digital-security and regulatory pressures.

Supporting PQC Adoption Across Regulated Sectors

UDT's access to regulated and high-security environments - including gaming operators, enterprise facilities, and financial institutions - enables Scope to engage with organizations already assessing long-term digital-security requirements.

The partnership leverages UDT's localized presence and operational relationships while extending Scope's ability to participate in regional infrastructure developments that require enhanced data-protection standards.

Building on UDT's established experience in physical and venue security, the collaboration broadens UDT's capabilities into cybersecurity and quantum-safe infrastructure projects. Together, Scope and UDT combine on-the-ground operational trust with modern digital-security design to support organizations navigating emerging quantum-era risks.

Statements From the Companies

"This collaboration supports organizations that are beginning to evaluate how quantum-era risks will affect their existing security frameworks," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "Working with UDT allows us to contribute to regional infrastructure projects where quantum-safe design can be implemented from day one, rather than retrofitted after vulnerabilities emerge."

"Our clients trust us to secure both physical and digital environments," said UDT EXEC. "Partnering with Scope strengthens our cybersecurity and infrastructure capabilities, allowing us to offer a comprehensive quantum-safe solution. The new Level-3 data centre is only the first step - we expect strong regional adoption as our customers modernize and prepare for the quantum era."

Advancing Scope's Regional Expansion Strategy

Following the initial client deployment and the upcoming Level-3 data-centre project, Scope and UDT anticipate additional opportunities across the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership aligns with Scope's long-term strategy of supporting enterprise and regulated-sector organizations as they transition toward more resilient data-security architectures, and represents a meaningful step forward as the Company continues to execute on its vision for scalable, quantum-safe infrastructure.

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

