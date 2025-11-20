Blue Star Expands Land Position To Include Copper Rich Critical Mineral Target At Sand Lake

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) -, a leading explorer in Canada's North, announces the expansion of its Roma Project to include additional ground covering the Sand Lake prospect, a high potential, copper rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) target that has significant historical drill results and excellent infrastructure potential (Figure 1).

Newly acquired ground covers the Sand Lake prospect, where historical drilling intersected 21 metres (m) averaging 2.71% copper (Cu), and 15 m of 3.29% Cu in stringer-style mineralization typical of VMS feeder zones

Located 5 kilometres (km) east of Blue Star's recent Ataani VMS lens discovery, and 15 km north of the High Lake VMS deposit, Sand Lake may represent part of the broader High Lake VMS camp or a new mineralized centre within the same trend The expanded Sand Lake tenure includes an existing esker airstrip and flat terrain ideal for future infrastructure, and lies approximately one km from the proposed Grays Bay Road

About the Sand Lake Prospect

The newly acquired ground is within an expanded Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) covering the Sand Lake prospect. Work by previous operators outlined a shallow zone which includes intercepts of 21 m averaging 2.71% Cu and 15 m of 3.29% Cu (AR030105; Robertson, 2006;) within a zone of stringer style, copper rich mineralization accompanied by chlorite alteration and dalmatianite, characteristics typical of the stringer or feeder zone of a volcanogenic massive sulphide system. Previous operators also noted a greater than 10 m wide zinc rich zone on the northern most Sand Lake drill section (CMJ, 2006).

VMS deposits commonly occur in camps or clusters, representing multiple mineralizing centres formed within favourable volcanic belts. The Sand Lake prospect lies only 5 km east of Blue Star's recent 2024 Ataani VMS discovery, and together these zones may form part of the broader High Lake VMS camp or represent a new, emerging area of mineralization within the same geological trend (Figure 2).

The expanded Sand Lake tenure includes an existing ~400 m sand airstrip situated on a flat glaciofluvial plain, providing an ideal foundation for future exploration support and infrastructure development. The Sand Lake acquisition complements Blue Star's existing northern infrastructure which includes the 40-person Ulu camp and a ~1,350 m long gravel airstrip, suitable for landing C-130 Hercules aircraft, located approximately 75 km south of Sand Lake. Both airstrips are located within 2 km of the proposed Grays Bay Road. Collectively, these facilities establish a strong operational base for future exploration and potential development.

"Adding the Sand Lake prospect is a strategic step that strengthens both our critical mineral portfolio and our logistical footprint in the region," stated Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star Gold. "The combination of high-grade copper results, excellent geological potential, and existing infrastructure gives us a strong foundation to advance exploration and evaluate the broader mineral potential of the area."

Blue Star plans to incorporate the Sand Lake prospect into its 2026 exploration program, which will include geological mapping and prospecting, ground geophysics, and target refinement in preparation for potential follow-up drilling. The Company's team is currently working on recovering and compiling the historical data. Noted drill intervals and related quality control programs have not been reviewed by Blue Star's qualified person.

References:



Assessment Report 030105. Toole, T et al. 2009. High Lake Geological, Geophysical, Geochemical and Drilling Report. OZ Minerals. January 2009.

Robertson, Rob. "Wolfden Pushes Ahead at High Lake." The Northern Miner, 23 Jan. 2006. . CMJ Staff. "Base Metal Exploration - New Sand Lake prospect yields 3.29% Cu." Canadian Mining Journal, 18 October 2006. .

Qualified Person

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.







Figure 1: Blue Star's Property Map Showing Roma MEA Expansion and Key Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Roma Project Gold and Critical Mineral Targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total over 300 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: .