TII And Space42 Join Forces To Build The UAE's First Space-To-Ground Quantum Communication Network

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New collaboration announced at the Dubai Airshow will accelerate ultra-secure data exchange via space and ground-based quantum technologies

Abu Dhabi, UAE –November 2025: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is collaborating with Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, to co-develop and deploy the UAE's first space-to-ground quantum communication network, integrating both satellite and ground-based systems powered by sovereign Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology.

The agreement (TII-Space42 agreement), signed at the Dubai Airshow, represents a strategic step in the UAE's quantum communication ambitions, laying the groundwork for ultra-secure data exchange, strengthening cyber resilience, and reinforcing national leadership in the future of secure digital infrastructure across both ground and space domains.

Through the collaboration, TII and Space42 will work to develop, test, and deploy a space-based Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution, an advanced key exchange and distribution technology leveraging quantum mechanics to ensure unparalleled data security. Building on TII's ongoing development in QKD solutions, the collaboration will focus on validating and demonstrating secure quantum communication links via satellite, paving the way for future commercialization of quantum-secure space systems.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said:“This collaboration with Space42 represents an important milestone in the UAE's quantum journey. By combining TII's deep research expertise with Space42's advanced satellite infrastructure, we are building the foundations of a national quantum communication network that strengthens the UAE's cyber resilience and sovereignty. Together, we are positioning the nation at the forefront of secure communication technologies that will shape the digital economy of the future.”

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42 shared,“This collaboration with TII is anchored in our strategy to become the global leader in non-terrestrial network solutions. Through integrating our satellite systems with TII's QKD technology, we can advance secure, quantum communications from concept to capability, and strengthen the nation's leadership in next-generation data security.”

The TII-Space42 agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration across R&D, payload development, satellite integration and ground infrastructure operations. It also outlines key objectives related to the design, testing, validation, and in-orbit demonstration of QKD technologies.

Through joint steering sessions, technical coordination, and knowledge exchange, TII and Space42 aim to accelerate sovereign innovation, cultivate national talent, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global hub for quantum-secure communications.

ABOUT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSTITUTE:

TII is the dedicated applied research pillar of ATRC. TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.

ABOUT SPACE42:

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.