Dubai Ports Authority Launches The First Smart System For Automated Approvals And Permit Issuance Using AI

Nasser Al Neyadi: The new smart solutions align with Dubai Government's AI-driven vision

The Dubai Ports Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced the launch of the first smart system that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to issue operational approvals and safe work permits related to Dubai Ports Authority. This initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of the government ecosystem and achieve a sustainable digital transformation of operational processes, supporting the Corporation's strategy in adopting AI technologies and fully digitizing services.

Commenting on the launch, Nasser AlNeyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said:“This project aligns with the Corporation's comprehensive AI strategy, which aims to transform services into self-managed processes and deliver a smoother customer experience while enhancing the safety and efficiency of operations at Dubai ports. The automated smart system covers cases that fully comply with technical and safety standards and includes specific categories of approvals, such as the acceptance of dangerous goods at the port, vessel bunkering operations, ship waste discharge to reception facilities, as well as safe work permits in ports and ship repair facilities”.

Al Neyadi added:“With approximately 44,000 transactions processed annually, the new system enables eligible requests to be issued instantly after automated verification of data and requirements, while exceptional cases are automatically routed to human review to ensure the highest levels of governance and compliance. These smart solutions reflect Dubai Government's direction in the field of AI and offer a regulatory model that enhances safety standards and improves service efficiency without compromising approved controls”.

Al Neyadi further emphasized:“This initiative not only reflects our commitment to development and innovation but also demonstrates our dedication to making Dubai Ports a leading, safer, and more efficient business environment globally. Through this step, we aim to offer a seamless customer experience and reduce transaction processing time, thereby strengthening Dubai's competitiveness as a global hub for trade and maritime services. We will continue to enhance this system progressively based on monitoring results and performance evaluation”.