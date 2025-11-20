Cognita Middle East And ROSHN Group Sign Landmark Mou To Establish World-Class Educational Facilities In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,November 2025: Cognita Middle East, the regional hub of the global schools group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ROSHN Group, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, to develop world-class educational facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed during Cityscape Global 2025 in Riyadh. This strategic partnership underscores ROSHN Group's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and advancing its long-term growth and expansion strategy across key verticals.

Under the MoU, the Parties intend to collaborate on the development of Build-to-Suit Private Schools that will be operated by Cognita Middle East. Together, they aim to create an innovative educational environment that aligns with the Kingdom's ambitions to provide exceptional learning experiences and attract global education brands to the region.

David Baldwin, CEO, Cognita Middle East said:“We are delighted to collaborate with ROSHN Group on this exciting project. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and community development make this an ideal partnership. Together, we aim to broaden access to high-quality education and deliver an outstanding educational experience that empowers students to reach their full potential and prepares them to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

As one of the world's leading schools groups, Cognita has a global network of over 100 schools across 21 countries, supporting 100,000 students and more than 21,000 staff. Cognita Middle East operates 14 schools across the region including Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Repton Family of Schools and Kings College Riyadh to name a few.