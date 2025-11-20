403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Targets Ukrainian Suspects in Rail Sabotage
(MENAFN) Polish prosecutors have prepared charges against two Ukrainian nationals believed to be behind a recent railway sabotage before fleeing to Belarus, according to a broadcaster on Wednesday.
Authorities indicated that evidence suggests the two men, named Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., carried out terrorist sabotage at the behest of Russian intelligence.
Although formal charges have been issued, the suspects have not yet faced them in person because they have escaped to Belarus.
Investigators have gathered witness testimonies, telecommunications data, video recordings, and documents that point to a “high probability” of the men’s involvement. Prosecutors emphasized that the pair created a “direct danger of catastrophe” and represented a significant risk to both life and property.
The potential charges encompass espionage, causing a potential catastrophe, and using explosives, all of which could result in life imprisonment if officially filed.
Officials stated that they are seeking a court order to arrest and detain the suspects, which would allow authorities to place them on an international wanted list and request an Interpol Red Notice.
In addition, several other people have been detained in connection with the case, though they have not been formally charged.
The probe follows incidents over the weekend along a rail line roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Warsaw, where an explosion damaged infrastructure. Subsequent inspections revealed tampered tracks and severed overhead cables along other sections of the railway.
Authorities indicated that evidence suggests the two men, named Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., carried out terrorist sabotage at the behest of Russian intelligence.
Although formal charges have been issued, the suspects have not yet faced them in person because they have escaped to Belarus.
Investigators have gathered witness testimonies, telecommunications data, video recordings, and documents that point to a “high probability” of the men’s involvement. Prosecutors emphasized that the pair created a “direct danger of catastrophe” and represented a significant risk to both life and property.
The potential charges encompass espionage, causing a potential catastrophe, and using explosives, all of which could result in life imprisonment if officially filed.
Officials stated that they are seeking a court order to arrest and detain the suspects, which would allow authorities to place them on an international wanted list and request an Interpol Red Notice.
In addition, several other people have been detained in connection with the case, though they have not been formally charged.
The probe follows incidents over the weekend along a rail line roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Warsaw, where an explosion damaged infrastructure. Subsequent inspections revealed tampered tracks and severed overhead cables along other sections of the railway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment