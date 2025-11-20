Budanov: Russians Can Strike Energy Infrastructure Only In Winter, Ukraine's Strikes Not Limited By Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in an interview with Channel 24, according to Ukrinform.

“The effect of Russia's actions is clearly limited to a specific time frame, while the effect of our actions has no such time constraints [as they do]. This is because we are striking, in particular, at Russia's export capabilities. This is not limited to winter. They understand this very well,” he said.

Budanov noted that the effect of Ukraine's actions is being felt, especially by Russians in the oil refining sector, particularly gasoline.

The head of the DIU reported that this has already affected both the price and the quantity of fuel within Russia.

"This is reflected in export revenues. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of work to be done here. This must also be acknowledged. But the impact is there. And the worst thing for them, and they understand this perfectly well, is that our influence has no time limit. Unlike their actions," he said.

Budanov explained that the collapse of the Russian economy will certainly contribute to the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war,“but miracles do not happen overnight.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a“window of opportunity” to end Russia's war against Ukraine may open in early or mi d-February 2026.

