Azerbaijan Set To Ramp Up Unemployment Assistance In Budget For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for 2026 are projected at 266.4 million manat ($156.6 million), up 2.2 percent, or 5.7 million manat ($3.35 million), compared to the approved figures for this year, Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Minister Anar Aliyev said during today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a discussion on the draft laws on the“State Social Protection Fund Budget for 2026” and the“Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget for 2026,” Aliyev explained that the projected expenditures will be allocated as follows:

As many as 77 million manat ($45.2 million) for self-employment programs, 26 million manat ($15.2 million) for vocational training and additional education, 28 million manat ($16.4 million) for unemployment insurance payments, 1.5 million manat ($880,000) for career counseling services, 3.7 million manat ($2.1 million) for paid public employment programs, 1 million manat ($590,000) for the development of professional standards, 6 million manat ($3.53 million) to cover part of wages in social workplaces, 2 million manat ($1.18 million) for the creation of social enterprises and implementation of targeted programs, and 1 million manat ($590,000) for other active employment measures.