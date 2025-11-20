President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Conscription For Active Military Service

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service from January 1 through January 30, 2026, and the discharge of active military personnel into the reserve, Trend reports.

The decree noted the following:

1. Citizens of Azerbaijan born in 2008 and who have reached the age of 18 by the day of conscription (including that day), as well as citizens born in 1996-2007, who are up to 30 years old, who haven't completed active military service in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, who don't have the right to a deferral from conscription for active military service or who have not been exempted from conscription for active military service, shall be called up for active military service from January 1 to 30, 2026.

2. Active military servicemen who have completed their service period as stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service" shall be released into reserve from January 1 to 30, 2026.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must take the measures stipulated in the legislation for the implementation of this decree.