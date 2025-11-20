Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Pakistan Expand Bilateral Economic Collaboration

2025-11-20 08:14:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Pakistan's bilateral trade reached nearly $450 million over the first ten months of the year, with Uzbek exports amounting to $320 million, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

These figures were highlighted during a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Pakistan's Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, as well as Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, held on the sidelines of the 24th CAREC Ministerial Conference in Bishkek.

The parties highlighted the expanding investment collaboration, emphasizing the advancement of joint initiatives across the textile, pharmaceutical, perfumery, chemical, and agricultural sectors. Uzbekistan is actively promoting its projects in Pakistan, encompassing the production of household appliances and tractors, as well as the deployment of smart meters and gas equipment.

Officials also examined avenues for enhancing cooperation in the digital domain, noting significant potential for collaborative efforts in the IT sector. Both sides expressed a strong interest in deepening partnerships between technology companies, fostering the development of innovative products, strengthening B2B networks, and initiating joint projects.

Furthermore, the parties agreed to intensify practical collaboration and formulate a comprehensive plan for bilateral ICT initiatives, aimed at broadening technological cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The Ministerial Conference functions as a high-level strategy-setting and policy body. It provides overall strategic guidance and serves as a platform to discuss and debate important policy and strategic issues of regional relevance. The Ministerial Conference exercises overall accountability over the results of the CAREC Program.

