Azerbaijan Greenlights Unemployment Insurance Fund Budget For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted the draft law 'On the 2026 budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund' in the first reading, Trend reports.

The draft law was put up for discussion at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The free funds remaining in the accounts of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (including the apparatus and other structural units of the respective executive authority body) will, in accordance with the“Law on unemployment insurance,” be allocated to finance the next year's expenditures and/or be directed to investment by the body (institution) determined by the respective executive authority.

Revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

For 2026, the revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are forecast to be 238.3 million manat ($140.2 million), and the amount from the fund's reserves created in previous years that will be used to finance 2026 expenditures is planned to be 28.1 million manat ($16.5 million).

In 2026, collections from unemployment insurance contributions are expected to total 236.6 million manat ($139.3 million), which is 30.27 million manat ($17.8 million) or 14.67 percent more than the approved figure for 2025, and 3.03 million manat ($1.8 million) or 1.3 percent more than the executed figure for 2024.

The projected inflow of unemployment insurance contributions from budget-funded organizations and their employees is 51.9 million manat ($30.6 million).

Of the projected total for 2026, 184.7 million manat ($108.7 million) or 78 percent of the collection is expected to come from the non-budget (i.e., private) sector.

Expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

For 2026, the expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund are forecast to be 266.4 million manat ($156.8 million), which is 5.7 million manat ($3.4 million) or two percent more than the approved 2025 figure, and 73.7 million manat ($43.4 million) or 38 percent more than the 2024 executed figure.