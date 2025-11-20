Jordan, Syria, Lebanon Hold Trilateral Energy Talks In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon held trilateral cooperation meetings in Amman on Thursday to discuss joint projects in the electricity and gas sectors.The meetings were attended by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Joe Sadi, and Syrian Minister of Energy Mohammed Bashir, along with technical and engineering delegations from the three countries.Discussions focused on assessing the technical status of electricity and gas transmission infrastructure on the Syrian and Lebanese sides. Jordan reaffirmed its readiness to supply Lebanon and Syria with part of their energy needs.The ministers agreed to form joint technical teams to evaluate and upgrade transmission lines in a manner that serves the interests of all parties. They also agreed to develop a procedural matrix to guide follow-up actions.The meetings aimed to advance Arab and regional cooperation in the energy sector by reactivating electricity interconnection projects, restoring gas flow through the Arab Gas Pipeline, and strengthening efforts to enhance system efficiency and supply reliability among the three countries.Kharabsheh said on the sidelines of the meetings that Jordan is committed to expanding cooperation with Syria and Lebanon across various energy projects, overcoming challenges, and maximizing opportunities that serve shared interests.He noted that the meetings seek to build on substantial opportunities in electricity and gas interconnection, in cooperation with donor entities such as the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the World Bank.Bashir said Syria's geographical position as the link between Jordan and Lebanon for power transmission lines and the Arab Gas Pipeline requires continued coordination to rehabilitate and restore affected infrastructure in line with technical standards. He added that technical teams are working to rehabilitate interconnection lines and address challenges facing the Arab Gas Pipeline, noting that lines connecting with Jordan are in advanced readiness.Sadi said the meetings support ongoing communication and cooperation with neighboring countries, stressing that interconnection projects serve the interests of all parties and strengthen broader Arab cooperation. He said gas and electricity interconnection improves opportunities for future economic projects.Jordan previously affirmed its readiness to supply Lebanon and Syria with part of their energy needs once all parties complete the necessary arrangements, particularly those related to the technical condition of the Syrian grid.Electricity interconnection between Jordan and Syria dates back to 2001, before being halted in 2012. In 2022, the three countries signed several agreements to facilitate the supply of electricity and gas to Lebanon via Syria, though financing challenges delayed progress.The countries expressed hope that the current meetings will help revive joint interconnection projects, enhance energy-sector integration, and support sustainable energy solutions, economic stability, and essential services.